Kin of hazing victim in PLM demand justice

MANILA — The family of a student in Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM) has demanded justice for a loved one who suffered abuse from the university’s Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) program.

In an open letter posted online by Randi Dela Cruz, her daughter “Steph” (not her real name) was subjected to systematic abuse from her fellow students under the university’s ROTC program. Dela Cruz said that his daughter had to wake up and be at their school by 3:00 a.m., often returning home at around 11:00 p.m. or even past midnight. He recalled how ‘Steph’ endured excessive physical exercises despite the already grueling training hours.

While the students involved were found guilty after the university’s own investigation, Dela Cruz lamented that the administration did not impose disciplinary actions against those involved.

“After six months, the results came out on December 14, 2024. All those involved were found guilty. But until now, PLM has taken no action. No punishment. No help. No justice,” Dela Cruz said in Filipino his open statement.

He added that even the ROTC Command of PLM and the entire ROTC-NSTP of Manila admitted that these practices were clear violations of the official guidelines of the ROTC program.

In a statement, the university stated that it is “currently conducting an investigation” in accordance with the procedures outlined in the student manual.

“It is the University’s policy to strictly prohibit hazing or any act of violence against students and members of the PLM community,” PLM said in an official statement, adding that they hope to conclude the investigation by the end of the month and urged everyone to refrain from taking any action that might affect its outcome.

“I allowed my daughter to join the ROTC because she wanted to learn discipline and serve the country — that was her dream,” Dela Cruz said. He added that he never thought the price would be fear, trauma, and a silence that is being forcibly imposed.

Hazing, no place in any academic institution

The National Union of Students of the Philippines (NUSP) also condemned the incident, calling hazing a “violent, dehumanizing practice” that has no place in any academic institution. The student group also asserted that the ROTC program has long been marred by cases of hazing, corruption, harassment, and even deaths. “It reflects a broader culture of impunity and militaristic conditioning that continues to endanger the safety and dignity of Filipino youth.”

“As the government pushes forward with the revival of mandatory Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC), we raise serious alarm over the potential normalization of violence, abuse of authority, and macho-feudal culture in our schools,” NUSP said.

Gabriela, a women’s advocacy group, expressed support for the victim and her family, stating that they “strongly condemn” the violent hazing of the student cadet. The group said that reports revealed that ‘Steph’ endured both verbal and physical abuse, leading to severe trauma, fear, and physical injuries.

“She was shouted at and cursed by the ROTC cadet officers or COCC, blindfolded, slapped, pushed, and her hand was even twisted during the so-called ‘training,’” Gabriela Secretary-General Clarice Palce said. “The violence and abuse that ‘Steph’ experienced at PLM is a reflection of the system and culture of violence that exists in ROTC programs across the country. This kind of ‘training’ that causes physical abuse and trauma to our youth — especially to women — is never acceptable.”

According to Palce, the recent incident further reinforces their stance against mandatory ROTC, stressing that the program cannot instill “discipline” and “patriotism” if it tolerates abuse while silencing victims. “We cannot allow our educational institutions to become breeding grounds for violence and abuse under the guise of patriotism and discipline. The trauma experienced by ‘Steph’ and countless others is the real cost of militarizing our youth.”

This morning, Gabriela Youth once again protested in front of PLM to reiterate their demand for justice. (AMU, DAA)