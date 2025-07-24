Groups vow to hold Marcos Jr accountable amid economic, political crises

By Danielle Deloria

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — SONA ng paniningil.

This is the theme of this year’s people’s state of the nation (People’s SONA) as Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is midway in his term as president. For progressive groups, the three years of his administration has not made a significant difference to the lives of the Filipino people.

Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) said Marcos Jr has failed to address rising prices while corruption worsens and human rights abuses continue as well as his subservience to foreign interests.

In the press conference on July 21, representatives from various sectors came together to urge the public to join the People’s SONA on July 28 as a counteraction to Marcos Jr’s fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Labor leaders Jerome Adonis, chairperson of Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU), and Luke Espiritu of Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino called out what they described as Marcos Jr’s anti-labor decision for rejecting the proposed P200 legislated wage hike. They said they will bring their calls for P1,200 daily minimum wage, regularization of contractual workers, and the protection of union rights on the day that Marcos Jr. will deliver his SONA.

Under Marcos Jr, state universities and colleges remain underfunded, the youth groups said. Tiffany Brillante, president of the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) Student Council said that state universities and colleges (SUCs) should be properly funded regardless of their status. She said that the National Polytechnic University Bill should not be a requirement to achieve a broader education funding reform.

In protest to plans to “modernize” public utility vehicles, Mody Floranda, president of Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (Piston) said that they will hold a picket in front of the Department of Transportation (DOTR) on Monday, July 28. He said that Marcos Jr.’s administration is still persistent in pushing for the phaseout of public utility vehicles under the guise of modernization.

Climate activists Larry Pascua of the Philippine Movement for Climate Justice (PMCJ) and Mella Llamado of Youth Advocates for Climate Action Philippines, meanwhile, (YACAP) called out the government’s negligence amid the climate crisis. They emphasized that the current administration has permitted big corporations, such as San Miguel Corporation (SMC), to pursue infrastructure projects like MRT-7 without proper urban planning, contributing to the worsening flood situation in Metro Manila.

Fhabie Fajardo of Babae para sa Inang Bayan (Biba) called on Marcos Jr to urge the Senate to proceed with the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte. Fajardo asserted that public officials, regardless of gender or position, must be held accountable.

Groups have criticized Marcos Jr. for not standing with people to hold Sara Duterte into account amid accusations of corruption and her involvement in the implementation of her father’s bloody campaign against illegal drugs.

Photo by Danielle Deloria/Bulatlat

With regard to the planned deployment of 12,000 police on Monday, Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) Secretary General Mong Palatino said it is a burden to the taxpayers. He suggested that the public funds be better spent on disaster preparedness and essential services.

Culex Soliman of Bunyog Pagkakaisa said that Philippine National Police is only showing-off, adding that the police should instead prepare for the potential arrests of Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, and former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.

“General Nic Torre, when it comes to SONA, just relax because we are not fugitives,” Soliman said in Filipino. “If your police must be deployed, let it be in preparation for the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) arrest of Bato Dela Rosa and Harry Roque.”

On July 28, progressive groups and grassroots organizations will gather in different parts of Quezon City in the morning before marching toward Batasan Pambansa complex, where the People’s SONA 2025 is scheduled at 3:00 pm. (AMU, RVO)