Multimedia | Photo of the Week
People’s verdict
by Carlo Manalansan
July 28, 2025

An activist pulling one of the effigies toward the main program area along Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon City during the People’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) in July 2024. This year, progressive sectoral groups and human rights defenders are once again expected to take to the streets to expose the true state of the nation under the Bongbong Marcos Jr. administration. Delegates from the Southern Tagalog and Central Luzon will highlight the struggles of communities amid rampant development aggression, intensified militarization, and the continued criminalization of activists and progressive organizations.

Photo by Carlo Manalansan

