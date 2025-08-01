Farmers, fisherfolk debunk Marcos Jr’s SONA

Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas assailed Marcos’s claim of success of his administration’s P20/kilo rice program, saying that it is artificial, limited, and only resulted in farmers’ difficulty.

By Danielle Deloria

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — Progressive organizations of farmers and fisherfolks sectors criticized Marcos’ fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) last Monday, July 28, citing the failure to address their urgent concerns.

“Completely disappointing,” is how Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (Pamalakaya) described Marcos’ SONA for not mentioning the critical situation faced by the country’s small-scale fishers.

According to Pamalakaya, most of their fisherfolk hoped to hear the president’s stance on issues concerning the fishing sector, especially with the threat that commercial fishing might completely take over their fishing grounds, following a recent decision by the Supreme Court.

On December 18, 2024, Supreme Court First Division affirmed the decision of the Malabon Regional Trial Court allowing commercial fishing operations within the jurisdiction of coastal local government units (LGUs). On January 11, several groups from the fishing sector filed a petition and a motion to intervene in the Supreme Court ruling.

The group also criticized Marcos’ mention of flood control measures without acknowledging how certain infrastructure projects, like dredging and reclamation in Manila Bay worsened flooding and damaged coastal communities.

“The SONA proves that fishers remain neglected despite our vital contribution to the economy and food security,” said Fernando Hicap, national chairperson of Pamalakaya.

P20 per kilo of rice

Meanwhile, Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP) assailed Marcos’s claim of success of his administration’s P20/kilo rice program, saying that it is artificial, limited, and only resulted in farmers’ difficulty.

“This is not a real solution to the rice crisis. This program is artificial and just for the media. They are just forcing low prices, but the farmers are the ones making the ultimate sacrifice,” said Danilo Ramos, chairperson of KMP. “Palay production has not increased, farming costs have not decreased, but the price of palay in the provinces has fallen even further. Who will not lose?”

The KMP said that the P20 ($0.34) rice program is a “gross distortion,” stressing that rice prices have actually risen to P44 ($0.76) per kilo or higher since Marcos assumed office. Despite ballooning government spending on rice, farmers in Bulacan reportedly earn as little as P55 ($0.94) a day during harvest while rice importers and traders continue to profit under a liberalized trade regime.

The group also challenged Marcos’ narrative of prioritizing local production, citing the planned $100 million investment of the Maharlika Investment Fund in Charoen Pokphand, a Thai agribusiness giant. KMP said that this is another example of how the government continues to favor foreign corporate interests over local productions.

Meanwhile, Ronnie Manalo, a farmer leader from Bulacan and KMP’s secretary-general, said that big rice traders benefit most from the P20/kilo rice program.

“They’re hoarding large volumes of rice, and they’re also the ones receiving subsidies from the government. Meanwhile, small farmers are practically giving away their palay because of the extremely low prices. Is this what BBM [President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.] is proud of, calling it profitable?” he asked.

He said that as long as the Philippines’ market remains open to cheap and large volumes of imported rice, the income of local farmers will continue to drop. “Cheap rice is meaningless if it comes at the cost of rural livelihoods,” Ramos said. (AMU, DAA)