Diving into “Umaaligid” – the song and music video

By YANNI ROXAS

Bulatlat.com

Sarah G and SB19, in a collaboration that broke the norms and burned the internet, released a song/music video (MV) titled Umaaligid that deserves praise for its courage and honest truth. Violence, manipulation, disinformation, bullying, harassment, rape —issues that alternative artists conventionally play in rallies and small gigs— have now everyone talking after viewing the video on youtube.

Now that is growing consciousness in OPM especially after President Marcos skipped so many people’s issues like human rights violations in the last SONA. The problems are unthinkable, and begging to be addressed. Without warning, Umaaligid just shook us out of stupor and indifference not just on a personal level but on how these struggles relate to societal ills. Umaaligid resonates with the victims of tokhang, extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, torture, police brutality, illegal arrests, indefinite detention, sexual assault, betrayal, redtagging, etc.

The MV or music video is anything but cute. It is a crime-drama, almost a movie, dim and gloomy but bold and daring. Even as for sure every Popster or Atin would shriek at seeing the faces of his/her idols, Sarah G and SB19 won’t have it any other way. They present their authentic selves, playing it simple, natural and raw. They come not to play but to confront realities, to uncover hidden truths, hence urging us all to think, to probe, to discern. They choose not just to reflect but to question, provoke and spark awareness. SB19’s leader Pablo is all for pushing boundaries and leaves it to their audiences to interpret their songs.

Umaaligid is also like a new coming of age for Sarah G, the popstar royalty. She is a top icon in OPM and known for her dynamic vocals and danceable pop hits. In this MV, she has stepped out of her comfort zone to embrace new experiences and showcase her maturity, her fearlessness. And rightly so, fans loved it and rewarded the MV with a million views on its first day.

As to SB19, kings of Ppop, they are no stranger to viral songs, power vocals and synchronized dancing. They are a cut above the rest and, like bards, have combined storytelling with poetic and musical lyricism. But Umaaligid has given them a new platform to channel their music into acting. Whether in rage, suffering, desperation, grief, or angas, the boys of SB19 mirror our lives in such varying degrees of injustice that only retribution can calm the soul.

The MV shows Sarah G as Rose, the Ate who comes in time as she catches the oppressor Victor (played by another actor) on the verge of raping her drugged, younger sister. Pablo, playing the apparent boyfriend, looks downcast and helpless as Rose lashes at him. Ken is cheated by the scheming Victor on a card game. Stell while able to save a precious heritage jar from the hands of Victor is shocked to see his electric guitar, a gift from his father, being smashed by Victor. Justin is bullied by Victor into drinking something that causes him allergies. And Josh who thinks he can control his friend Victor feels betrayed as the latter creates chaos in a party where they are both guests.

As the story unfolds and is brought to a close the symbolisms carry more emotional weight. Oppressor Victor is slain and the victims are now the ones facing jail. But here’s the catch. While being interrogated separately, each one – from Rose to SB19 members – is owning up to the crime. “Ako na” ,“Tinapos ko” are words coming out of their lips. No one is charged or judged as culprit (but also throws you back, though quite a reversal, to the ending of the movie Murder on the Orient Express where no one admits to the crime.)

Still the question remains. Who is the real killer, is it a conspiracy, is there a hidden assassin? No one is really telling. This cliffhanger has thrown fans into a frenzy with serious, funny or ridiculous theories that fry brain cells or keep you in stitches with wit, fun or laughter.

No matter, the symbolism of a slain villain, lying flat on its back, is greater than its ending. For what victim has not thought, even for once, of wishing his/her oppressor “mamatay ka na sana.”

Going back, the song sans MV has its own magic pull. Though integrated, each has its own merits and can be appreciated fully. The music with its rising tension, grit, rawness and edgy beat has kept the MV dramatic and the lyrics to flourish with symbolisms. On the other hand, the MV has brought more awareness to the song which dwelt, in the words of co-composer Thyro Alfaro, on “intangible factors causing anxiety like gossip, rumor, fake news, etc.”

The chorus really stands out as best and catchy. It warns potential victims to be wary, alert, vigilant against villains, lurking, lingering around us. It might as well be a prompt to activists to be wiser and proceed with caution when confronting the abuse or violence of state power:

?

Ooh mama-mama- ooh umaaligid

Mag-ingat ingat ka, at baka mabihag ka

Ng mga

Ooh mama-mama-ooh umaaligid

Idilat ang mata, wag kang babasta-basta

?

The musical styles of Sarah G and SB19 have merged and blended so well that they can just go for the jugular, take no shortcuts, and offer no apologies for their artistry. Sarah G veered away from polished pop and took pop rock. SB19 was toe to toe with Sarah G in their assertive rap verses and power vocals. The music’s quality marks the work of great minds; they will not settle for anything less, have respect for the intelligence of their audience, and take pride in OPM whether in their home court or world stage.