Writers, linguists question KWF’s new appointee

By Jian Zharese Joeis Sanz

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – Language workers and institutions slammed Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s appointment of Atty. Marites Barrios-Taran as Tagalog and Chair Commissioner of the Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino (KWF), calling it “insulting” and “belittling” to the country’s languages.

The news was publicized on August 6, through KWF’s congratulatory post to its former Director General Taran, a certified public accountant (CPA) and lawyer from Aklan.

In an online interview with Bulatlat, KWF’s former Commissioner for the Samar-Leyte languages, Jerry Gracio, expressed his disapproval with the appointment of Taran. According to Gracio, while Taran has not made any linguistic contribution, the chairmanship’s main responsibility includes the development and education of Philippine languages.

Gracio said, “I honestly think it’s an insult to language—especially during Buwan ng Wika. All these absurdities continue to occur during Language Month. In 2022, books were red-tagged and removed because they were allegedly ‘subversive’. Now, a new Tagalog and head commissioner has been appointed—someone who isn’t even Tagalog, and whose work has never involved the development of language. “

The red-tagging case Gracio mentioned dates back to August 9, 2022, when KWF Commissioner for Programs and Projects Carmelita Abdurahman and Commissioner for Operations and Finance Benjamin Mendillo ordered the halt of the distribution of five books that they called “subversive.”

Gracio stressed that while it is important to have commissioners from various fields, they should at least have some expertise in language. For instance, the late commissioner and judge Cesar Paralejo was renowned for translating laws into Tagalog, demonstrating a significant connection between language and his legal role.

Section 6 of the Commission on the Filipino Language Act or Republic Act No. 7104 states that “No one shall be appointed as commissioner unless he/she is a natural-born Filipino citizen, at least thirty (30) years old, morally upright and noted for his/her expertise in linguistics, the culture and language of the ethnolinguistic region and the discipline he/she represents.”

Other than Gracio, numerous individuals and organizations also showed disappointment and disapproval through online statements.

Language Institutions like DLSU Departamento ng Filipino (DF), Linangan sa Imahen, Retorika, at Anyo (LIRA), Kagawaran ng Filipino sa Pamantasang Ateneo de Manila, and Pambansang Samahan sa Linggwistika at Literaturang Filipino expressed solidarity in calling out the appointment of Taran.

DLSU DF said that in a country where senators dismiss impeachment attempts without the final decision from the Supreme Court, the appointment of a commissioner lacking language-related qualifications, credentials, experience, or advocacy is not unexpected. Meanwhile, LIRA called for the inclusion of various language groups in the nomination process to ensure fairness.

Adrian Pete M. Pregonir, a Hiligaynon and Kinaray-a writer from South Cotabato, posted an online statement: “This is not only a direct affront to linguists, writers, and language scholars—it is a betrayal of the spirit of our collective nation-building.”

Pregonir questioned Taran’s capabilities, highlighting issues like the erasure of native tongues, colonial mindset in education, and discrimination against Philippine languages. He said that it is the state’s moral responsibility to appoint knowledgeable and accountable leaders in language, culture, and the arts.

Institutions, writers, and linguists who have expressed disapproval of Taran’s appointment also called for the reversal of the decision. “The KWF board and its employees must pass a resolution and take a stand. Inside the commission are linguists—language development is their expertise. The staff are excellent, but the problem lies in leadership,” Gracio said.

More than this, he mentioned that the bigger fight lies outside the commission. According to Gracio, if the KWF fails to do its part, those who love our languages, like Filipino departments, teachers, and students, must stand firm and do the work beyond commission barriers.

He reminded that cultural institutions like KWF must not be desecrated. “If language is the soul of the nation, then why is the nation disrespecting its very soul? If that’s the case, we are a country without a soul.”Taran’s appointment interrupted the previous KWF Chair Commissioner Arthur Casanova’s expected term until 2027. Palace Press Officer Claire Castro confirmed Taran’s appointment in a Viber message to reporters. Meanwhile, KWF’s Board of Directors has not filed any resolution to reverse Taran’s appointment. (AMU, DAA)