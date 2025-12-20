Human rights lawyer Neri Colmenares receives honorary doctorate from University of Melbourne

By Dulce Amor Rodriguez

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — The University of Melbourne awarded Bayan Muna chairperson and human rights lawyer Neri Colmenares the degree of Doctor of Laws (honoris causa) on Dec. 17, recognizing his work for the poor and marginalized and his contributions to human rights and accountability.

The university cited Colmenares’ role in advancing legal accountability in the Philippines and beyond, particularly through international human rights mechanisms and domestic legal reforms.

Colmenares studied at the University of Melbourne in the early 2000s, researching the implementation of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court in Philippine law. He later served as an associate of the Asian Law Centre and lectured on international criminal law.

His academic work shaped his legislative record. As Bayan Muna representative, Colmenares voted for the passage of Republic Act 9851 in 2009, which criminalized genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes under Philippine law.

The university also recognized his efforts to advance Philippine engagement with the International Criminal Court, including work related to seeking accountability for extrajudicial killings during the Duterte administration.

Colmenares’ anti-corruption work also figured in the conferment. The citation noted his oral arguments before the Supreme Court opposing the transfer of PhilHealth funds to unprogrammed appropriations, which the Court later voided.

In 2018, Colmenares lectured in Melbourne on “Money Politics,” warning that pork barrel funds persist in the national budget despite a Supreme Court ruling declaring the Priority Development Assistance Fund unconstitutional.

During the Melbourne Law School graduation ceremony, Colmenares urged graduates to pursue human rights work. “The struggle for human rights is a borderless struggle,” he said.

The Integrated Bar of the Philippines Human Rights Committee welcomed the conferment, saying the honor affirms Colmenares’ “steadfast commitment to advancing human rights and combating corruption.” (RTS)