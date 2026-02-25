Duterte made ‘systematic, widespread killings’ happen – ICC prosecution

Duterte’s anti-drug campaign disproportionately affected the poor and the marginalized.

CAGAYAN DE ORO — The prosecution has concluded its submission on the merits of former president Rodrigo Duterte’s alleged crimes against humanity during the second day of the confirmation of charges hearing before the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Tuesday, February 24.

ICC Trial Lawyer Robynne Croft ended the presentation by recalling two items, which are Duterte’s campaign promise to eradicate illegal drugs in six months and the spread of killings under his presidency within the same period.

Both Croft and ICC Trial Lawyer Edward Jeremy, members of the prosecution team, presented evidence that could illustrate how Duterte executed the systemic killings on a national scale through the “national network,” backed by statements of witnesses in the so-called Davao Death Squad (DDS).

Evidence presented included government and independent data on drug-related deaths, a list of illegal drug personalities, and a command memorandum circular issued by then-Philippine National Police chief and now Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa—one of the identified alleged co-perpetrators—in 2016, detailing the plan to pursue the “neutralization” of drug peddlers.

“To neutralize” means “to kill,” according to DDS inside witnesses as mentioned by ICC prosecutors.

The so-called national network, meanwhile, was composed of Duterte’s co-perpetrators from law enforcement agencies and police and non-police individuals who allegedly carried out the killings.

Read: ICC identifies Duterte’s co-perpetrators in ‘drug war’

ICC Trial Lawyer Robynne Croft presents systematic features of the Davao Death Squad Operations. Screengrab from ICC Facebook Live

Like the opening day, Duterte’s public speeches were also presented, as they outlined his policy on the common plan which was to neutralize alleged criminals.

Croft also shared that the number of suspects killed in police operations in the first 25 months of Duterte as president reportedly increased to 590 percent from the previous administration based on a comparison made by an undisclosed political violence expert.

“The only plausible explanation for such an extreme ratio is a widespread policy of extrajudicial execution,” Croft quoted the expert’s conclusion.

The prosecution alleged that Duterte indirectly co-perpetrated, ordered and/or induced, and aided and abetted the crimes against humanity.

Geographical distribution of incidents related to Duterte’s campaign against illegal drugs being shown during the confirmation of charges hearing. Screengrab from ICC Facebook Live

Due to time constraints, Croft focused her presentation on the former president’s indirect co-perpetration. She said that Duterte is an indirect co-perpetrator of the crimes because he agreed to the common plan to neutralize alleged criminals. He and his co-perpetrators controlled the DDS and the national network to pursue the said plan. He also made essential contributions to the crimes within the framework of the plan.

Croft said, “There can be no doubt about Duterte’s knowledge and intent.”

Meanwhile, lawyer Gilbert Andres, a legal representative of the victims, said that Duterte’s anti-drug campaign disproportionately affected the poor and the marginalized.

He cited the family’s trauma from witnessing how their family members were brutally killed and suffered the loss of a loved one who are mostly breadwinners. He said that families, especially children, who were left behind were also stigmatized. Children were avoided at school or bullied.

“And because the murdered Tokhang victims were usually the breadwinners of their families, their death meant that their surviving family members were pushed toward further poverty. The surviving family members experienced extreme socioeconomic dislocation with the murder of their breadwinner.”

“Thus, Mr. Duterte’s anti-drug campaign, aside from murdering victims from low-income communities, the drug campaign destroyed the trust in the close-knit communities of the murdered Tokhang victims and ultimately destroyed the social fabric of these communities,” Andres said.

Andres said, “Ultimately, Mr. Duterte’s anti-drug campaign not only murdered people but perpetrated state terror against low-income, marginalized communities across the Philippines.”

Andres said that Duterte’s “drug war campaign” was not a war on drugs. “It was a war against the poor. And the continued stigmatization of the indirect victims, the surviving family members, still persist until now. The children of the murdered victims are still suffering psychologically, mentally, and socioeconomically.”

In reaction to the second day of hearing, Rise Up for Life and for Rights said that Duterte’s words did not only instill fear but also led to the body count.

“Duterte’s words killed our loved ones. He repeatedly ordered the wiping out of drug addicts, and he promised protection to the police involved in the killings,” said Llore Pasco, whose two sons were killed in May 2017.

Pasco is one of the representatives of Rise Up for Life and for Rights who attended the pre-trial hearing at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, the Netherlands.

The prosecution played a clip of Duterte joking about “extrajudicial killings” during a speech. A prosecutor said that at the time of the said video, almost 1,500 people had already been killed.

“It’s horrifying to hear Duterte’s voice. It’s no joke to lose two sons. He should pay for his crimes,” Pasco said.

Rubylin Litao, national coordinator of Rise Up for Life and for Rights, said the “PRRD List,” which was rightfully called the death list, and the Philippine National Police’s memorandum ordering the police to neutralize drug suspects prove that Duterte implemented a bloody policy.

“We are hoping that the ICC will confirm all the charges against Duterte and the trial will proceed soon,” Litao said

The confirmation of charges hearing will resume on February 26. (With reports from Anne Marxze D. Umil) (DAA, RVO)