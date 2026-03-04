Solons, progressive groups seek disciplinary action vs. Suntay over sexist remarks

By Dulce Amor Rodriguez

MANILA — Calls for accountability intensified after Quezon City 4th District Representative Bong Suntay made sexist remarks about actress Anne Curtis during an official congressional hearing, drawing condemnation from lawmakers and progressive groups at the start of women’s month.

Progressive coalition Makabayan urged Congress to impose disciplinary action against Suntay over what it described as sexist and lustful remarks that treated women as objects for sexual gratification. Makabayan president and former lawmaker Liza Maza said the incident reflects a deeper culture of sexism within institutions of power.

“The fact that Suntay uttered his lustful remarks against a woman artist with more than 20 million followers in an official hearing of Congress that was also viewed by millions defined the context of how such remarks that view women as sex objects are perpetuated,” Maza said.

Suntay reportedly justified his statement by calling it an “analogy” and a “compliment.” Maza rejected the explanation, saying it reveals machismo and contributes to impunity against women.

“These remarks contribute to the culture of impunity against women,” she said.

Maza cited the Magna Carta of Women and the Safe Spaces Act, which affirm that the state bears primary responsibility in recognizing, protecting, and promoting women’s rights against discrimination and violence. She said Congress should require Suntay to undergo study of these laws as part of any disciplinary action and to issue a public apology to women.

Lawmakers from Gabriela Women’s Party also condemned the remarks.

Gabriela Women’s Partylist Rep. Sarah Jane Elago said Suntay’s statement was unacceptable and demanded a public apology.

“His statement is unacceptable and he should issue a public apology. Sharing his imagination about a woman—for whatever reason—is outright disrespect and objectification of women,” Elago said.

Elago also mentioned there is no place for sexism and objectification of women by public officials. “We stand firmly with women in denouncing this behavior from those in positions of power. There is no place for sexism and objectification of women by public officials. We will continue to demand respect, uphold women’s dignity, and push for accountability,” she said.

The controversy erupted at the start of national women’s month, underscoring the contrast between official celebrations of women’s rights and the persistence of sexist attitudes within state institutions. Women’s rights advocates said the incident highlights the need for institutional accountability, especially when remarks are made in formal government proceedings.

Makabayan and Gabriela Women’s Party said Congress must act decisively to show that sexist conduct in official proceedings carries consequences. They stressed that public officials have the responsibility to uphold women’s dignity and rights, not undermine them.

Advocates said the incident is not isolated but reflects a broader culture that tolerates sexist behavior in positions of power. (AMU, RVO)