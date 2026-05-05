Filipino migrant groups protest Marcos Jr. policies at UN, PH Consulate in New York

NEW YORK – Progressive Filipino grassroots organizations led by Bagong Alyansang Makabayan USA protest at the United Nations and the Philippine Consulate General in New York City condemning the Ferdinand Marcos Jr. administration’s migration and economic policies. They condemned the state neglect Filipino migrants experience around the world.

From May 5 to 8, the International Migration Review Forum will take place at the United Nations Headquarters in New York which will be attended by member states and civil society organizations around the world.

Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac is scheduled to speak at the said UN event.

“Marcos and his cronies are spineless cowards who would rather fill their pockets as their countrymen suffer. There is no future for their exploitation and greed in a society that we want to build. To build this society, we will commit to whatever sacrifices are needed, because to honor the dead, we have to fight hard for the living,” June of Bayan USA said. (AMU, RTS)

Text and photos by Hannah Keziah Agustin