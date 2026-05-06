Groups decry Negros organizer’s arrest, cite ‘planted evidence’

LAGUNA — Peasant and labor groups are demanding the immediate release of sugar workers’ organizer Julie Ann Balora following what they described as an illegal arrest and the planting of evidence by state forces in Negros Occidental.

The Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP) and the Unyon ng mga Manggagawa sa Agrikultura (UMA) condemned Balora’s arrest on April 22, saying it reflects a deepening pattern of repression against farmworkers and organizers in the country’s sugar belt.

Balora, an organizer of the National Federation of Sugar Workers (NFSW), was traveling with companions from Victorias City when an unmarked vehicle cut off their van along a circumferential road in Barangay Matab-ang, Talisay City. Several vehicles then surrounded them.

Armed operatives reportedly forced the group out, ordered them to kneel with their heads down, and conducted a search without presenting a warrant.

“No warrant was presented, no explanation was given. This was a blatant violation of their rights,” KMP said in a statement.

During the operation, Balora and her companions saw an operative place two bags inside their vehicle, including a gray one. Authorities later claimed the bags contained firearms and grenades.

Balora denied the allegations, while KMP and Tanggol Magsasaka said the incident “bears the hallmarks of evidence planting to justify the arrest and prosecution of peasant organizers.”

The group said Balora and the others were brought to a police station in Talisay City where they were interrogated without legal counsel. One of the detainees was repeatedly taken for separate questioning, while another was allegedly punched by police.

“These acts of illegal arrest, planting of evidence, custodial interrogation without counsel, and physical assault constitute serious violations of human rights and due process,” KMP said.

As of this writing, Balora remains in police custody.

Peasant groups also pointed to what they described as a pattern of attacks against the Balora family and other organizers in Negros.

Balora’s sister, Harlyn, was arrested in 2022 in a separate police and military operation and faced similar charges involving alleged firearms and explosives. Another sister, Genevieve, was among those killed in the recent Toboso massacre.

“From the arrest of Harlyn in 2022 to the killing of Genevieve, and now the arrest of Julie Ann, it is a clear pattern of state repression targeting peasant organizers and their families in Negros,” KMP said.

UMA described the arrest as a “fascist double-down” in the wake of the Toboso killings, warning of a chilling effect on labor organizing in the countryside.

Negros, long marked by land monopoly and labor disputes, has remained a flashpoint of agrarian unrest. Organizers say the combination of militarization and economic hardship continues to push farmworkers into precarious conditions.

Balora, aside from her work with NFSW, also served on UMA’s national council, helping bring local struggles for land and wages to wider attention.

Labor leaders said the arrest sends a message to other organizers.

“It appears the state is making examples out of Julie Ann and Errol to militant peasants: ‘You dare to fight? This is what will happen to you,’” said UMA Chairperson Ariel Casilao, referring to another peasant organizer killed in the Toboso incident.

Groups also drew parallels between the current administration and previous counterinsurgency campaigns, alleging that similar tactics, from arrests to killings, are being used to suppress dissent in rural areas.

KMP has called on the Commission on Human Rights to immediately investigate the incident and hold accountable those responsible.

“The right to organize is not a crime. The real crime is the chronic repression of those who fight for land, livelihood, and workers’ rights in the countryside,” the group said.

Peasant organizations reiterated their demand for Balora’s release and the dismissal of what they describe as fabricated charges.

“We demand the release of Julie Ann Balora. All fabricated charges against her must be dropped,” KMP said. (AMU, RVO)