Maria Elena Pampoza and Elgene Mungcal

Maria Elena Pampoza or “Cha”, 55, and Elgene Mungcal or “Leleng,” 50 were disappeared on July 3, 2022 in Tarlac province. They were last seen at the Winfare Supermarket in Moncada town, and were believed to have been abducted by state forces. Pampoza, a longtime organizer from Hacienda Luisita, had been receiving death threats before the disappearance. Mungcal, meanwhile, had just been released from detention on June 3, 2022, after two months in detention.

Read more about Cha and Leleng

Kin of disappeared ask CHR’s help to find their loved ones

Daughter laments abductions of parents who organized Hacienda Luisita workers

Court grants protection plea for 2 missing activists in Tarlac