Keychains and tumblers for a cause

A Sumifru worker shows us how to make keychains and tumblers. They sell these items to sustain their fight for regularization and for the right to form a union. They have left Compostela Valley in November 2018, following incidents of physical violence, harassment, red tagging and threats against their officers and members. They are now encamped at the Commission on Human Rights compound in Quezon City.

By Ronalyn V. Olea

