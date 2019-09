Political prisoner Rachel Mariano was freed after charges against her were dismissed by the court. Mariano was charged with murder and frustrated murder by the Armed Forces of the Philippines 81st Infantry Battalion in 2018.

Mariano is an indigenous human rights defender belonging to the Ibaloi-Kankanaey people. She is health program desk coordinator of the Community Health, Education, Services and Training in the Cordillera (CHESTCORE) based in Baguio City.

Photos by the Northern Dispatch

