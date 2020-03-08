Women’s Day protesters in Laguna harassed by police

By JUSTIN UMALI

Bulatlat.com

SAN PABLO, Laguna – Members of progressive groups and people’s organizations were repeatedly harassed by San Pablo police while conducting a protest caravan in commemoration of International Working Women’s Day, March 8.

The delegation arrived in San Pablo after conducting a short program in nearby Santa Cruz, Laguna to have lunch when at least eight uniformed policemen and a police mobile approached the delegation and demanded to see their drivers’ licenses and registration.

When asked which violation the delegation in cured, authorities were unable to give a clear answer. In the end, the police ticketed the vehicle containing the sound system for illegal parking and obstruction of traffic.

After the incident, the delegation decided to proceed to Alaminos, Laguna. However, the caravan was repeatedly stopped along the way by police, ostensibly to verify the drivers’ identifications. The delegation was stopped three times for checkpoints.

The Laguna caravan is composed of progressive groups headed by Gabriela Laguna, and supported by members of Alyansa ng Manggagawa sa Probinsya ng Laguna, Anakbayan, Bagong Alyansang Makabayan, Kabataan Partylist, Kadamay, Starter PISTON, and local Gabriela chapters from San Pedro to Santa Rosa. There are an estimated 200 delegates in the caravan, including children.