Reds launch campaign against COVID-19

By RAYMUND B. VILLANUEVA

Kodao Productions/ Bulatlat.com

MANILA — The New People’s Army celebrated its 51st founding anniversary, March 29, by mobilizing its forces to fight the corona virus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) said.

In its message to the NPA, the CPP Central Committee directed the NPA to mark its anniversary “by reaffirming its pledge to serve the people by mobilizing its forces, together with the revolutionary mass organizations, in a public health campaign to prevent the spread of Covid-19.”

The CPP directed the NPA, especially its medical units, to carry out the campaign in coordination with revolutionary village health committees to help contain the disease, give special attention to the elderly and pregnant women, help care those who have been infected and promote personal hygiene and community sanitation.

In addition, the CPP directed its members in the cities to carry out similar mass campaigns, while raising demands for mass testing and other public health measures.

“In fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, the Filipino people must draw lessons and inspiration from the victories and achievements they have accumulated through collective action,” the CPP said in a statement.

The CPP also pointed out that the Filipino must take action and resist what it calls “repressive measures” adopted by the Rodrigo Duterte government. It also urged Filipinos to “raise their call for the president’s ouster to make him answer for his criminal sabotage of the public health care system.”

Celebration in Negros

In Negros island, the Apolinario Gatmaitan Command (AGC) of the NPA celebrated the guerrilla army’s anniversary with a program.

The event was marked by the presence of AGC spokesperson Juanito Magbanua.

Speeches and a cultural program were presented during the celebration.

Both the NPA and the Duterte government are currently on ceasefire after each party declared their respective unilateral truce orders to allow both of their forces to respond to the Covid-19 emergency throughout the country. (with reports from Nonoy Espina)