Heart-opening yoga for abandoned elderly slated April 25

MANILA – Bulatlat will host another yoga session tomorrow, April 25, for the benefit of abandoned elderly.

Yoga teacher Nina Calleja has chosen San Jose Balay Alima Foundation as beneficiary for tomorrow’s yoga for a cause.

Balay Alima is a facility that takes care of 23 elderly, most of them were rescued from the streets. Calleja, a former journalist, said she read a news story written by her good friend Maricar Cinco about the plight of the elderly of Balay Alima in Indang, Cavite.

“Amid the lockdown because of COVID-19 pandemic, Balay Alima is struggling to find food and cleaning and hygiene supplies. And because of their old age, they are more at risk from COVID-19. At this time, they really need our help,” Calleja said.

Calleja said she has prepared heart-opening poses. “COVID-19, indeed, calls for more generosity of the heart and compassion.”

“Most of us working from home are sitting all day. One tendency is to slouch and round the back. This has long-term physical and emotional effects. So simply opening your arms wide open with your chest wide can make you feel better, more open, and relaxed. They say with heart-opening yoga poses, you get to be more connected with your heart. So you feel more generous and compassionate,” she said.

Calleja, who underwent months-long yoga training in Dharamsala, India, said that doing a bit of yoga asanas or poses every day helps alleviate anxiety and stress. “You can start with five to ten minutes and this can already give you physical and mental benefits,” she said.

This is the third yoga session hosted by Bulatlat. This is part of the online news outfit’s humble contribution in advocating for mental health awareness, especially in a time of pandemic.

To join, just click this link https://meet.jit.si/YogawithNiña . Session starts at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

Donations may be deposited to BPI account number 1929077942 or G-Cash/Paymaya account 0999-997-9743.