Netizens stan Angelica Panganiban, other actors for rallying behind ABS-CBN

“Ang issue, Free Mass Testing. Ang issue, ayuda para sa mga nangangailangan. Pagiging handa ng health care system, kawalan ng trabaho ng milyong milyong pilipino, kung san kukuha ng pagkain ang bawat pamilya. Hindi ABS-CBN ang kalaban. Hindi artista ang kalaban. Ang kalaban natin, VIRUS.” – Angelica Panganiban
By REIN TARINAY
Bulatlat.com
MANILA – Actress Angelica Panganiban’s 43-second #LabanKapamilya speech has gained traction on social media.
On May 12, Panganiban reminded the Philippine government that the enemy is the COVID-19 virus, not ABS-CBN.
Her statement, originally posted on Facebook, trended on Twitter with over 23,000 tweets.
On May 9, Panganiban posted on Twitter her sentiments on the shutdown of media giant ABS-CBN, saying that public attention is being diverted from the health crisis.
Other actors have also voiced out their support for ABS-CBN, which was forced to go off air following a shutdown order.
“The law is supposed to serve justice and on May 5 justice was not served for 11,000 Kapamilyas. You took our right to seek out justice. We do not end our argument with the law is the law,” said actress Bela Padilla on Friday.
On May 5, the National Telecommunications Commission issued a cease and desist order against ABS-CBN, after the Congress failed to deliberate on the pending franchise renewal bills.
Fellow ABS-CBN actors such as Coco Martin, joined the #LabanKapamilya online protest.
Coco Martin, lead star of popular telenovela Ang Probinsyano, assailed how the Chinese offshore gaming industry is being prioritized instead of companies providing jobs to thousands of Filipinos.
“These POGOs are better off nowadays. Meanwhile, companies who help others are being shut down,” said Martin in Filipino, adding that he does not understand why there are people rejoice at the fact that 11,000 workers stand to lose their jobs.
Pasensya na po dahil hindi ko na mapigilan ang sobrang galit na nararamdaman ko. Nakakapagod nang manahimik at magpigil kung ang mga nasa paligid mo naman ay mga walang-pusong tao. Anong klaseng mga tao ang gumawa nito? Alam ninyo na ang ibig sabihin ng pagkasara ng ABS-CBN ay kawalan ng trabaho ng ilang libong empleyado kasama ang mga pamilya nito. Ilang libong pamilya ang magugutom sa kabila nang lahat ng nangyayari sa mundo ngayon. Talaga bang nagawa niyong unahin ang pagpapasara ng isang istasyon na bumubuhay sa napakaraming Pilipino? Ang lahat ng mga tao ngayon ay pagtulong at pag-agapay sa kapwa ang hangarin, lalo na ang ABS-CBN. Napakalaki ng iniambag at patuloy na nagaambag upang umabot ang tulong sa lahat ng nangangailangan. Sila ang inaasahan ngayon ng maraming tao para maghatid ng balita sa bawat araw, sila rin ang daan para maiparating ng mga tao ang kanilang saloobin at pinagdadaanan sa krisis na ito. Sa gitna ng laban natin sa COVID 19, hindi tumitigil ang ABS-CBN para magbigay ng aliw, ligaya at pag-asa sa mga tahanan ng sambayanang Pilipino. At sa gitna rin ng lahat ng ito, hindi iniwan o pinabayaan ng ABS-CBN ang mga empleyado nito, inagapay niya ang bawat empleyado upang makaraos. Hindi ko alam kung anong klaseng mga tao kayo at kung anong klaseng konsensiya ang mayroon kayo para maisip niyong ipasara ang ABS-CBN sa gitna ng daan at libong mga taong nagkakasakit at namamatay dahil sa epidemyang ito. Hindi kayo ang mga taong dapat kinakausap ng maayos, ang dapat sa inyo tapatan ng kabastusan at kawalanghiyaan tulad ng inaasal ninyo! Wala man akong gaanong kaalaman sa batas at maaring masmarunong kayo sa akin, pero sana naisip niyo man lang ang sitwasyon ng ating bansa! Sana sa wakas ay makatulog kayo ng mahimbing at maipagmalaki niyo ang naggawa ninyo! Sana ipagkapuri kayo ng pamilya ninyo sa tagumpay ninyong gutumin at yurakan ang mga buhay ng ilang libong pamilya! Tutal wala naman kasiguraduhan kung buhay pa ako pagkatapos ng pandemic na ito. Tama lang na masabi ko ang mga saloobin ko. Sa mga taong pilit nagsulong sa pagpapasara sa ABS-CBN, sana ay panatag ma panatag na ang kalooban niyo. NTC sana nagdala ito ng lubos na kaligayahan!!!
“I am very angry,” Martin said, “I do not understand why they would prioritize shutting down ABS-CBN in the middle of this pandemic.”
He added that ABS-CBN is one of the top taxpayers in the country.
Iniisip at inaalala naming artists ng aming tahanan, ang ABS-CBN, ang ilampung-libong empleyadong lumaki nang kasama ko, at ang mga batang bagong empleyado pa lamang ng aming istasyon…You are all in my heart and prayers. We love our HOME. And some people have made us HOMELESS now…May God bless us all. ???
May 12, 2020 https://t.co/bX45ORL69a
— Angel Locsin (@143redangel) May 12, 2020
Hindi ito ang unang pagkakataon na magbibigay ako ng opinion ko about sa closure ng Abs Cbn. Napaka mali ng timing ng closure kng kelan me pandemic crisis tayo kailangan naten ng mga mas karagdagang impormasyon. Naawa ako sa mga mawawalan ng trabaho. 11k workers ang mawawalan ng trabaho. Ang dami din di sinunod ng NTC sa sinabi nila during the hearing sabi magbibigay ng temporary permit to operate. Sana man lang binigyan man lang ng oras ang Abs Cbn makapaghanda man lang. Eto immediate and effective dapat ngayon. Under oath din numg nag commit kayo na mabibigyan ng operation permit ang abs. So ano na ba ang nangyayari? Asan na ang karapatan ng malayang pamamahayag?. Mga katanungan na tumatakbo sa utak ko. Sana ang NTC di nangako para wala din umasa. At sana din nagawan ng Kongreso ang pwede nilang gawin. Nagiging objective lang ako maswerte ako asa gma ako pero gaya ng network na pinagtratrabuhan ko sila ay nakikiisa dn at nalulungkot sa pangyayaring ito.
Di ko po naiintindihan bakit may natutuwa pa po sa nangyayari. Ano po nakakatuwa?? Na may libo-libong tao na mawawalan ng trabaho?? Since kelan pa naging nakakatuwa yun? ?
— ? Andrea Brillantes ? (@iamandrea_b) May 5, 2020
May 5,2020. Hindi namin ito malilimutan. ???? ABSCBN IS NOT THE ENEMY. We are in the middle of a #pandemic and more than a month of #ECQ with MORE pressing issues to prioritize than shutting down a major network that has been instrumental in helping Filipinos during this time, #ABSCBN. 11,000+ Filipinos lost their jobs today. We lost our right to Freedom, today. Our home, ABSCBN, had to go off air. Today. This is truly heartbreaking and what cruel timing to leave 11k++ Filipinos and their families unemployed in the midst of these uncertain times. Paano na lang din ang pamilya nila? Hirap na nga sa pag iingat sa kalusugan, tatanggalan pa ng mapapagkunan ng panggastos at pang kain para sa kanilang pamilya? To the people behind this, how could you sleep well tonight? ….and why now? After saying that the station can still air even after the franchise expires? No one is above the law, yes, BUT WHAT CRUEL TIMING?. I firmly stand with and for the station that “raised” me and it’s employees who have become my #KAPAMILYA s ???? #IntheSERVICEOFTHEFILIPINO #WEStandWithABSCBN #NOtoABSCBNshutdown
Do not forget this day.
Never forget this day. #StandWithABSCBN#DefendMediaFreedom #MalayangPamamahayag
— Agot Isidro (@agot_isidro) May 5, 2020
Puwedeng magsugal ang mga Tsino pero bawal magbalita ang mga Filipino.
— Juan Miguel Severo ???? (@TheRainBro) May 5, 2020
why is a network that has done so much for filipinos, providing 11k+ jobs, info (esp in this pandemic), and entertainment being shut down.. but POGO disregards our country’s laws AND YET is still allowed to run free & continue operations? #NoToABSCBNShutDown
— Janina Vela (@janinavela) May 5, 2020
Didn't Congress already allow operations to continue while the renewal was being reviewed….? And didn't Senate look into the case via a hearing and found everything in order..? https://t.co/vUyBcYSK3g
— Bianca Gonzalez (@iamsuperbianca) May 5, 2020
There is a time for everything. We're facing a pandemic. Tens of thousands of Filipinos will lose their jobs.
Millions of Filipinos will lose an important source of news and entertainment at a time when they are needed the most.
How inhumane.#NoToABSCBNShutdown #ABSCBNFranchise https://t.co/geDvm7tmKk
— Ai dela Cruz (@aidelacruz) May 5, 2020
5May20. Starting Tonight, our kapamilya TV station shuts down— for a few hours? A day? A week? For how long, we don’t know. They killed our beacon of love, hope, truth and freedom just like that. For me, they just killed my lifeline. My work family and friends. My source of joy. My means of expression. My craft. Hindi na ako uupo at mananahimik. I grieve the (temporary ) death of my home station, but it won’t keep me from joining the fight. Sabihin nyo Lang kung Saan. #kapamilya #istandwithabscbn
Masaya na kayo???? Ha???? Masaya na kayo????????? tandaan nyo ang kaligayahan na nakuha mo na maaaring marami kang natapakan ay mas mdoble ang sakit at iluluha mo!! Hindi natutulog si God ???? #NoToABSCBNShutDown
— marietta subong (@pokwang27) May 5, 2020
It breaks my heart to have witnessed this day. Sad that the jobs and livelihood of 11k people will be affected, especially in the midst of this pandemic, which has already been heavy to bear. Our Kapamilyas all over the world are heartbroken because of this, and I personally think that, with all things considered, it is just pure heartless and unjust. Where is the human compassion? Well, like #Diddy said “We won’t stop cause We can’t stop” ????? It might be over now, but trust me, 2 things: #wewillremember #WeWillRise
In this time of a global health crisis, we should be focused on unity. Not only has ABS-CBN helped those affected by the pandemic and other natural disasters, but it’s also a source of vital information and entertainment for Filipinos across the globe. Praying for those losing their jobs and to the families affected by this. Isang karangalan maging bahagi ng ABS CBN. ? #notoabscbnshutdown