Netizens stan Angelica Panganiban, other actors for rallying behind ABS-CBN

“Ang issue, Free Mass Testing. Ang issue, ayuda para sa mga nangangailangan. Pagiging handa ng health care system, kawalan ng trabaho ng milyong milyong pilipino, kung san kukuha ng pagkain ang bawat pamilya. Hindi ABS-CBN ang kalaban. Hindi artista ang kalaban. Ang kalaban natin, VIRUS.” – Angelica Panganiban

By REIN TARINAY

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – Actress Angelica Panganiban’s 43-second #LabanKapamilya speech has gained traction on social media.

On May 12, Panganiban reminded the Philippine government that the enemy is the COVID-19 virus, not ABS-CBN.

Her statement, originally posted on Facebook, trended on Twitter with over 23,000 tweets.

On May 9, Panganiban posted on Twitter her sentiments on the shutdown of media giant ABS-CBN, saying that public attention is being diverted from the health crisis.

Other actors have also voiced out their support for ABS-CBN, which was forced to go off air following a shutdown order.

“The law is supposed to serve justice and on May 5 justice was not served for 11,000 Kapamilyas. You took our right to seek out justice. We do not end our argument with the law is the law,” said actress Bela Padilla on Friday.

On May 5, the National Telecommunications Commission issued a cease and desist order against ABS-CBN, after the Congress failed to deliberate on the pending franchise renewal bills.

Fellow ABS-CBN actors such as Coco Martin, joined the #LabanKapamilya online protest.

Coco Martin, lead star of popular telenovela Ang Probinsyano, assailed how the Chinese offshore gaming industry is being prioritized instead of companies providing jobs to thousands of Filipinos.

“These POGOs are better off nowadays. Meanwhile, companies who help others are being shut down,” said Martin in Filipino, adding that he does not understand why there are people rejoice at the fact that 11,000 workers stand to lose their jobs.



“I am very angry,” Martin said, “I do not understand why they would prioritize shutting down ABS-CBN in the middle of this pandemic.”

He added that ABS-CBN is one of the top taxpayers in the country.

Di ko po naiintindihan bakit may natutuwa pa po sa nangyayari. Ano po nakakatuwa?? Na may libo-libong tao na mawawalan ng trabaho?? Since kelan pa naging nakakatuwa yun? ? — ? Andrea Brillantes ? (@iamandrea_b) May 5, 2020

Puwedeng magsugal ang mga Tsino pero bawal magbalita ang mga Filipino. — Juan Miguel Severo ???? (@TheRainBro) May 5, 2020

why is a network that has done so much for filipinos, providing 11k+ jobs, info (esp in this pandemic), and entertainment being shut down.. but POGO disregards our country’s laws AND YET is still allowed to run free & continue operations? #NoToABSCBNShutDown — Janina Vela (@janinavela) May 5, 2020

Didn't Congress already allow operations to continue while the renewal was being reviewed….? And didn't Senate look into the case via a hearing and found everything in order..? https://t.co/vUyBcYSK3g — Bianca Gonzalez (@iamsuperbianca) May 5, 2020

There is a time for everything. We're facing a pandemic. Tens of thousands of Filipinos will lose their jobs.

Millions of Filipinos will lose an important source of news and entertainment at a time when they are needed the most. How inhumane.#NoToABSCBNShutdown #ABSCBNFranchise https://t.co/geDvm7tmKk — Ai dela Cruz (@aidelacruz) May 5, 2020