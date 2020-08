Amid Palace’s claim that Anakpawis Chairperson and peace consultant Randall Echanis was killed by his comrades in the revolutionary movement, progressive groups maintain state security forces acted upon President Duterte’s orders.

Echanis, 72, was stabbed to death by still unknown assailants on early morning of Aug. 10 in a rented house in Novaliches, Quezon City.

Video by EMILY VITAL