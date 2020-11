Singer Bituin Escalante sings “Ugoy ng Duyan,” a favorite Filipino lullaby, for Baby River, the three-month-old daughter of political prisoner Reina Mae Nasino who died on Oct. 9 due to acute respiratory disease. The music video shows Nasino’s continuing struggle against injustice as she remains in jail over trumped-up charges.(Produced by Free the Artist Movement/Reposted by Bulatlat)