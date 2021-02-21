7 of 13 Lumad minors being sent back to Mindanao ‘without legal authority’



MANILA – Authorities are set to transport 13 Lumad children back to Talaingod, Davao del Norte in Mindanao today, Feb. 21, even as seven of them are being transferred “without proper legal authority.”

The 13 Lumad minors are among the 19 who were taken in custody by police and social welfare authorities who swooped down on the Lumad bakwet school in the University of San Carlos-Talamban campus on Feb. 15, claiming it was a “rescue operation.”

The Save Our Schools Network (SOS) Cebu insisted that only six of the 13 children had parents who were claiming them, but the rest were being claimed by “supposed guardians” who have not provided proper authorization to their claims.

“Without any court order or signed written consent from the parent, DSWD and other agencies have no right to move the children, especially given their explicit cooperation and support in the harassment that the Philippine National Police has done to these minors,” SOS Cebu said in a Facebook post in response to a statement by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Six other Lumad students were to remain in Cebu under DSWD custody.

Seven others were detained and charged with kidnapping and serious illegal detention, including three adult students, two volunteer teachers and two Lumad datus (chieftains).

On Feb. 15, video clips of the raid on the bakwet school showed Lumad students screaming as police men grabbed and handcuffed a student and a volunteer teacher. Several Lumad minors were in tears as they were being led out of the Cebu retreat house.