Groups laud election commissioner Guanzon’s vote to #DisqualifyMarcosJr

By EMILY VITAL

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – Survivors of the Marcos dictatorship lauded Election Commissioner Rowena Guanzon for voting to disqualify Ferdinand Marcos Jr. from running for president.

In an interview with GMA News aired Jan. 27 evening, Guanzon said, “My vote is to disqualify Marcos Jr. I think there is really a moral turpitude based on the evidence and the law.”

“The (the Marcos camp) have no certified copy that they paid their deficiency taxes. Noong sinuri ko at ng abogado ko, ang nakalagay sa resibo, payment of lease rentals,”(When I and my lawyer examined [the document], the receipt indicates it was payment for lease rentals.) Guanzon said further.

The Campaign Against the Return of the Marcoses and Martial Law (CARMMA) said of Guanzon’s statement, “Simply put, Marcos Jr. is a convicted criminal and a shameless liar who should not be allowed to run for public office, especially the highest and most powerful position in the land.”

CARMMA members were among the petitioners for the disqualification of Marcos Jr. They were among those who filed the class suit against the ousted dictator in 1986.

CARMMA also praised Guanzon “for revealing that ‘powerful’ forces are conspicuously at work to sabotage her vote which we recognize as one for truth, justice, and integrity.”

In a tweet, Guanzon revealed that Marcos Jr.’s Partido Federal is threatening her. The party asked the Commission on Elections to conduct an investigation into Guanzon for disclosing her vote.

Alam ba ni BBM that Partido Federal is threatening me, the Presiding Commissionerwhile his case is pending? Baka e contempt ko kayo ipakulong ko kayo sa Mla city jail. — Rowena Guanzon (@rowena_guanzon) January 28, 2022

The group called on Commissioners Aimee Ferolino and Marlon Casquejo “to stand on the right side of history and decide for truth, justice, and integrity — and no more delays.”

In a separate statement, Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) also raised concern over Guanzon’s claim that a certain politician was trying to delay the issuance of a decision by the Comelec First Division .

“Who is this politician trying to influence the Comelec? Shouldn’t there be an investigation by the en banc and shouldn’t this politician be cited in contempt?” Bayan Secretary General Renato Reyes Jr. said.

Bayan called on the public to actively raise their continuing objection to the candidacy of Marcos Jr.