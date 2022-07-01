Marcos Jr.’s cabinet, Solid North and shades of Martial Law years

By DAWN CECILIA PEÑA

with reports from Vianca Mulingtapang, Elyza Vinluan, Charisse Mayuga, Lizst Torres Abello

Illustrations by Max Santiago

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – “Wala na ba talagang iba?”

This is the question posed by Filipino farmers as Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who is set to be inaugurated as president on Thursday, will also be assuming the cabinet position of the Department of Agriculture.

This, the Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas said, seems unthinkable for a president-elect who supposedly won by 31 million votes yet could not find a person fit to lead the country’s agriculture sector.

“He has no track record whatsoever in agriculture to stand upon. In his many years as a legislator, he has not authored or co-authored any law beneficial to farmers,” the group said in an earlier statement.

The crisis in the agriculture sector coincides with the country’s “the worst economic collapse and revenue losses.”

With this, much is expected from government officials who will compose Marcos Jr.’s cabinet and are tasked with steering the nation to bounce back from the economic crisis brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and policies of the Duterte administration.

Close to home

Marcos Jr. has yet to complete his list of cabinet secretaries but several of those identified have been found to be from the family’s bailiwick, the Ilocos region.

Arsenio Balisacan, the appointed Director-General of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) hails from Solsona town in Ilocos Norte. He was an Agriculture scholar at the Mariano Marcos State University in Batac, Ilocos Norte, where he led demonstrations and protests as a student leader during Martial Law.

During former president Benigno ‘Noynoy’ Aquino III’s term, Balisacan also served as Director-General of NEDA from May 2012 to January 2016.

Incoming Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III comes from a prominent political family in the province of Pangasinan. His grandfather, Conrado Estrella Sr., held the same cabinet position during Martial Law from 1971 to 1986.

In 1988, the first local election after the 1986 EDSA uprising, Estrella III’s uncle, Conrado Estrella Jr., was elected as representative of the 5th district, and the latter’s wife, Techie Estrella, as mayor of Villasis town in Pangasinan. Estrella III, at 26 years old, also won a seat in the House as representative of the 6th district.

Meanwhile, Manuel ‘Manny’ Bonoan, a native of Ilocos Norte, is set to take the helm of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH). Before his appointment, he led San Miguel Corporation Tollways as president and chief executive officer.

It is not Bonoan’s first venture into public office. In 1998, he was appointed as Undersecretary for Visayas and Mindanao in the same department under the presidency of Fidel Ramos. From February to July 2007, he was also the acting secretary of DPWH under the administration of Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

On the other hand, Maria Zenaida ‘Naida’ Angping will lead the Presidential Management Staff of the incoming president. She has relatives in Leyte, the home province of former first lady Imelda Marcos, and was a close aide of Imelda’s brother, the late Benjamin ‘Kokoy’ Romualdez, former governor of Leyte.

Familial ties

Marcos Jr. also seemed to take note of his father’s then appointees during his dictatorship.

In addition to DAR’s Conrado Estrella III who is a grandson of the former Secretary and Minister of Agrarian Reform Conrado Estrella Sr., incoming Secretary of Migrant Workers, Susan ‘Toots’ Ople is the daughter of Blas Ople. The older Ople was Secretary of Labor from 1967 to 1971 and Minister of Labor from 1972 up until the fall of the Marcos regime in 1986.

Before her appointment as Migrant Workers Secretary, Toots served as Department of Labor and Employment undersecretary from 2004 to 2009, during the presidency of Macapagal-Arroyo. Before that, she served as chief of staff of the Department of Foreign Affairs when her father became its secretary from July 2002 to December 2003.

Lastly, Juan Ponce Enrile, Marcos Jr.’s pick as legal adviser, once notoriously served as Defense Minister during Martial Law. He is one of those who led the historic EDSA People Power uprising which toppled the Marcos dictatorship in 1986.

Similarly, appointed Social Welfare and Development Chief Erwin Tulfo is a scion of the late Colonel Ramon Tulfo Sr. who was a member of the Philippine Constabulary.

What this means for a Marcos presidency

In an interview with Bulatlat, Renato Reyes Jr. of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan described the cabinet members of Marcos Jr. as a “mixed bag” that is meant to please or appease the different sectors of the society.

For one, to please the business community, Reyes said that those who will make up the incoming administration “adhere to the neoliberal economic thinking and that they will continue the neoliberal economic policies from the past.”

“There are also populist appointments like Erwin Tulfo for DSWD. Perhaps they want to get the confidence of various factions of the ruling system and those of foreign big businesses. They want to assure the US, China, and the rest of the capitalist power that it is business as usual under Marcos Jr., he said.

Asked about the prospects under a Marcos presidency given those who will make up the cabinet posts, Reyes said that the theme is that it is not gunning for a big change.

He added, “the whole sense of Marcos Jr. running for the presidency is to redeem their name. He appointed people who are connected to the Marcoses in the past and this shows that the connection links remain and that they are the ones who do not believe the atrocities of the Marcoses. This is his way of rewarding people who have been loyal to them for the longest time.” (RTS, JJE, RVO)