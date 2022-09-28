Groups to new CHR chair: uphold human rights, remain independent

“Given the example set by the late CHR Chair Chito Gascon, Atty. Palpal-latoc has big shoes to fill. But we hope to see the same exacting standards of integrity, independence, probity, steadfastness as well as openness and support for victims of human rights violations that are demanded of him and the entire commission especially amid a pervasive climate of impunity.”

By DANIEL ASIDO

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – Human rights groups have called on the newly appointed Commission on Human Rights (CHR) Chairman Richard Palpal-latoc to uphold human rights and remain independent as he sits under the administration of Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Palpal-latoc is the second appointee of Marcos in the body. He will serve for seven years until 2029.

Human rights alliance Karapatan said that they expect Palpal-latoc to continue CHR’s mandate to conduct investigations on human rights violations in the country, particularly in cases involving extra judicial killings, enforced disappearances, arbitrary arrests and detention, and red-tagging.

“…we expect members of the new commission en banc to address the recommendations by the previous commission during its public inquiry on the attacks and challenges against human rights defenders and its investigations in the drug war,” Karapatan said in a statement.

“[CHR] is also expected to pursue an independent role and voice amid the investigations by the International Criminal Court and the scrutiny into the Philippine human rights situation in the UN Human Rights Council and through the UN Human Rights Committee and the Universal Periodic Review,” it added.

Kapatid, a support group for families and friends of political prisoners, echoed the same sentiments.

The group is hoping to have a sit-down meeting with the new chairman to discuss the human rights situation in the Philippines.

In particular, the group wants to discuss the state of 800 political prisoners in the country who were subjected to unjust imprisonment, the vilification of activist leaders and endangering the security and life of political prisoners inside jails by the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

“Given the example set by the late CHR Chair Chito Gascon, Atty. Palpal-latoc has big shoes to fill. But we hope to see the same exacting standards of integrity, independence, probity, steadfastness as well as openness and support for victims of human rights violations that are demanded of him and the entire commission especially amid a pervasive climate of impunity,” the group said in a statement.

Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) Secretary General Renato Reyes Jr. also said that Palpal-latoc can emulate the commitment to human rights of former chairs like former senators Jose W. Diokno and Leila de Lima and maintain his independence from the palace.

“We hope that despite his previous proximity to the halls of power as a Palace official, he will maintain the CHR’s independence from Malacanang, the group said.

Before his appointment in CHR, Palpal-latoc was the Deputy Executive Secretary for Legal Affairs under the Office of the President, Assistant City Prosecutor in Quezon City in 2020, and a Graft Investigation and Prosecution Officer at the Office of the Ombudsman, and the law partner of former Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez.

CHR was created under the 1987 Philippine Constitution by virtue of Executive Order No.163 is mandated to conduct investigations on human rights violations against the marginalized sector. (AMU, RVO)