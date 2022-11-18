TEKA SANDALI | Pamahalaan, wala na bang magagawa sa tumataas na presyo ng bilihin?

The overwhelming price increase continues to cripple millions of Filipino families, with inflation climbing to 7.7% in October 2022, the highest rate since the last decade.

However, the Marcos administration remains stagnant in its approach, betting only on increasing the interest rate to solve the inflation. In this episode, we unpack what the administration can do to respond to this economic crisis.

