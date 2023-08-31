Groups denounce Esperon, Año’s filing of trumped-up charges vs judge, rights defenders

By RONJAY MENDIOLA and KATEBELLE LADLAD

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — MANILA – Progressive groups expressed their support to embattled human rights defenders as Quezon City court hears the petition for certiorari filed by former National Security Adviser Gen. Hermogenes Esperon Jr. and NTF-ELCAC co-vice chair Gen. Eduardo Año, on Aug. 29, Tuesday.

Esperon filed the petition for certiorari in July this year after Quezon City Municipal Trial Court Judge Aimee Marie Alcera dismissed the perjury case against the nine human rights defenders on Jan. 9.

“The attempt of these former generals, to pursue judicial harassment against Karapatan, GABRIELA, and RMP through this trumped-up and malicious charges of perjury is a desperate act intended to hound human rights defenders. Sa madaling salita, tirang pikon itong ginagawa nila,” said Karapatan Secretary General Cristina Palabay in a statement.

Clarice Palce, secretary general of women’s group Gabriela, meanwhile denounced the attack against Alcera after Esperon filed charges of grave abuse of discretion.

She emphasized that the charges against Alcera is a clear mockery of the legal proceedings in the country.

“Even judges and the judiciary department are being questioned and made fun of by the NTF-ELCAC,” Palce added.

“It is not only the human rights defenders who are under attack, but also the judges like Judge Alcera who have demonstrated their integrity and independence by issuing judgments that are not to the liking of those in power,” Palabay also said.

Palabay said they maintain that the case is a retaliatory measure after Esperon was included as a respondent in their petition for legal protection due to growing threats and attacks against Karapatan.

“With Año as current National Security Adviser, their attempt to revive this form of judicial harassment is likewise a display of their contempt and hubris against rights defenders who hold them accountable,” she added.

Karapatan said they continue to demand accountability and justice for rights violations committed during the time Año and Esperon were high-ranking officials of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and as implementers of the state’s counterinsurgency programs “that have resulted in hundreds if not thousands of cases of killings, disappearances, unjust arrests, militarization of communities, among others.”

In 2019, Esperon Jr. filed perjury charges against the Karapatan National Council members, Elisa Tita Lubi, Cristina Palabay, Roneo Clamor, Gabriela Krista Dalena, Dr. Edita Burgos, Jose Marie Callueng, and Fr. Wilfredo Ruazol as well as Sr. Elenita Belardo of RMP, and GABRIELA’s Gertrudes Libang and Joan May Salvador.

Judge Alcera dismissed the said case in January 2023 due to lack of sufficient evidence.

Palabay said they hope that the “courts disallow this freak show of these power-tripping generals, and uphold justice that has been served, against this ill-disguised attempt to violate the human rights defenders’ right against double jeopardy, or being tried twice for the same offense.” (AMU, RVO)