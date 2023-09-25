Campus journos, youth activists in Naga decry red-tagging, surveillance

By ABBY BILAN

Bulatlat.com

NAGA CITY – Progressive groups decried the harassment of campus journalists and youth activists who were subjected to surveillance by soldiers belonging to the Philippine Army.

The latest incident happened on Sept. 21 where a soldier took photos of campus journalists who were supposed to cover the Martial Law commemoration at the Plaza Rizal in Naga City. The soldier then demanded that they provide them their personal information.

The student journalists did not consent, and demanded the soldiers to delete their photos.

The barangay then sent an invitation letter to Aila Joy Esperida, editor-in-chief of The Democrat, student publication of University of Nueva Caceres. The letter states that the Philippine Army wants to have a “formal” discussion with Esperida and her parents.

“It pains me that as a student and as a journalist, this is how they perceive the youth. This is not just about me but everyone involved in activism,” said Aila Joy Esperida, editor-in-chief of The Democrat.

In a statement, The Democrat said that “the letters, and how they were delivered were not only threatening but terrifying as well, especially that multiple student activists have met their demise from the very reason why the publication is scrutinized at present.”

“They should be the ones protecting our youth who speak up, not the ones repressing our rights to speak out,” Esperida said in Bicolano.

Not the first time

In a statement, The Democrat noted that this is not the first time that such an incident happened.

The campus paper said their former editor-in-chief Berlineth Nymia Montes also became a victim of harassment on Sept. 13, when three soldiers insisted on talking with her and her mother regarding her involvement with youth groups in the region.

“Likewise putting pressure on her and her family implying that she is a member of the New People’s Army, using the pretense of saving her from the hands of the CPP-NPA-NDF [Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front],” The Democrat said.

“It’s scary because I know the style of the military and they can do things that can harm me, my family, and my loved ones. But despite everything, I am not cowed because I know I am on the right side. They can silence truth-tellers through harassment and all but they can never silence the truth,” Montes said in a mix of Filipino and English.

Lou Marie Cuarto, editor-in-chief of The Pillars, student publication of Ateneo de Naga University (AdNU), received a similar letter from their barangay a week before the martial law commemoration. Refusing to attend without legal counsel, her parents appeared at their barangay hall on her stead.

A publication staffer later informed Cuarto that a soldier called her from inside the campus to speak with her right and asked for the editors’ identification and personal information. From July 15 until Sept. 3, three incidents of surveillance and harassment by soldiers were documented by The Pillars.

“These incidents are attempts to intimidate student journalists from performing their duty. That these students were subjected to surveillance, in collusion with local government officials, is even more alarming,” National Union of Journalists of the Philippines Secretary General Ronalyn Olea told Bulatlat.

Meanwhile, Tino Perez, a member of Anakbayan-Naga City and a Development Communication student in AdNU, was forced to appear at their barangay hall. Even after supposedly ignoring the invitation, some soldiers insisted that his parents have him in the meeting.

“I fear for my life and my family. I’m getting sick because of what’s happening to me. I have trouble sleeping. I don’t feel safe,” Perez said in Filipino in a public Facebook post.

After a series of lectures given by the military, Perez was instructed to sign a document declaring allegiance to the government.

“I didn’t feel comfortable raising my hand while making the pledge so I was asked ‘You don’t seem to want it?’ To be honest, I was very nervous and afraid of what happened,” Perez said.

Perez was invited to have another meeting on Sept. 23 “to clear his name.” He did not attend due to fear and intimidation.

No to Anti-Terror Law

Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN) Bicol Chairperson Jen Nagrampa said these incidents reaffirm the correctness of their demand to repeal the terror law and to abolish the National Task Force to End the Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF- ELCAC).

“We reiterate our call for the junking of the Anti-Terror Law. We call on the public to continue to expose and fight human rights violations, especially now with the NTF-ELCAC operations,” Nagrampa said.

Nagrampa also cited the recent abduction of environmental activists Jonila Castro and Jhed Tamano in Bataan last Sept. 2. The two activists later debunked the military’s claims and exposed the lies of the NTF-ELCAC. (JJE)