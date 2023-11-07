Marcos Jr. urged to end pattern of disappearances, rights violations

“To Dad and Bazoo, we fervently hold on to the hope that you will return.”

By MICHELLE SIMBUL

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – The daughter of missing activist Dexter Capuyan is asking Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to look into the disappearance of his father, saying that the same trend is happening as during the Marcos Sr. administration.

“Our country is not new to enforced disappearances, especially during the time of Marcos Sr. It is disheartening to see the same patterns with his son now in position. It is demoralizing to see the state’s priorities as more budget is allocated to silencing dissent when there are more pressing matters such as education and healthcare,” said Gabrielle Chuwaley Capuyan, daughter of missing activist Capuyan.

On April 28 this year, Capuyan and fellow activist Bazoo de Jesus were forcibly disappeared. Both were last seen at the Golden City Subdivision in Taytay, Rizal, with eyewitnesses saying that armed men claiming to be CIDG officers arrested the two.

Since then, the families of the two activists have been looking for them. Despite the Court of Appeals issuing a writ of habeas corpus back in July, “our family has yet to receive any information on their whereabouts,” said Gabrielle Chuwaley.

“To Dad and Bazoo, we fervently hold on to the hope that you will return,” the letter read.

The open letter to Marcos Jr. was posted on the Facebook page of Katribu Kalipunan ng Katutubong Mamamayan ng Pilipinas.

“To the president, I can only hope that you heed the calls of the masses and end this pattern of disappearances and human rights violations. I hope to see a nation whose leaders direct their efforts not to oppression but to what its countrymen need,” Gabrielle Chuwaley said. (JJE, RTS)