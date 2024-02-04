Progressives commemorate Filipino-American war, call for a stop to US military intervention

Filipino activists marked the 125th anniversary of the Filipino-American War with a protest against the expansion of US military bases and the US role in genocide in Palestine, Feb. 4.

February 4 marked the start of the Philippine-American War in 1899 which led to mass slaughter of Filipinos and colonial occupation of the Philippines.

Bagong Alyansang Makabayan led a protest near the US Embassy in Manila, and condemned the expansion of Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) sites and the continuing US military intervention in the Philippines. The group said these “joint drills” undermine the Philippine sovereignty, disrupt local livelihood and perpetuate human rights abuses.

The protesters also condemned the US role in the ongoing genocide in Palestine. In light of the International Court of Justice ruling, Bayan said the US government should stop funding the attacks directed against Palestinians.