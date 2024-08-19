Ronnel Arambulo is set to sail for a Senate run

By JADE ABERIN

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – With the many problems hounding the fishing sector, a fisherman has cast his net for a seat in the Senate come 2025 midterm elections.

Pamalakaya Vice Chairperson Ronnel Arambulo is the fifth candidate to declare candidacy under the Makabayan Coalition.

“I wholeheartedly accept the challenge presented by the Makabayan coalition to run for the Senate in the upcoming 2025 election,” Arambulo said in his opening statement.

According to Arambulo, there is a need for a Senate seat within the ranks of fishermen to address problems affecting their livelihood, such as the reclamation of Manila Bay, the demolition of mussel farms in Navotas, oil spill, dispute in the West Philippine Sea, and floods.

Since 2008, Arambulo has led grassroots campaigns for the protection of coastal towns and fishing grounds against reclamation and other types of conversion and privatization. He has also worked in advancing the rights and welfare of small fisherfolk.

Along with the fishermen of Zambales and other regions of Central Luzon, Arambulo is a steadfast supporter of Filipino fishing rights within territorial waters and the exclusive economic zone (EEZ), pushing for the expulsion of foreign superpowers from Philippine waters.

“We are fully aware of the situation because we are directly experiencing it ourselves. It is only natural that we are committed to resolving the issues faced by fishermen. If given the opportunity to serve in the Senate, we will definitely address these problems and halt harmful projects like reclamation,” he told Bulatlat.

Despite the campaign’s limited funding, Arambulo remained optimistic that he would receive strong support from fisherfolk and farmers.

“Clearly, a significant portion of support will come from the farmers and fishermen. In fact, they can really win their sector,” he said.

For fishermen Tatay Pino and Mang Romel, who have been affected by the demolition of mussel farms in Navotas, it is really important to have a representative in the Senate who understands their problems and will voice out their concerns.

“He might be the one who can help the fishermen if he is elected because we no longer have allies in the Senate to help us. Having a fisherman in the Senate is important, as they would have a deep understanding of our needs and challenges,” said Tatay Pino who lost his source of income due to demolition.

“We are very happy that there is a fisherman who will run for the senate because for us there is someone who will help us (fisherfolks),” said Mang Romel.

According to Arambulo, one of his platforms is land and fisheries reform. He stated that he will also address the demolition and reclamation projects, as this is one of their battles and the reason why the conditions of the fisherfolk have worsened.

“Our first platform is to advance land fisheries reform. This will happen by getting rid of the existing rules, projects, and laws that do not serve the fishermen,” Arambulo said.

Various groups joined Armbulo in his declaration to run for the Senate, with endorsements from ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro, Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) SecretaryGeneral Jerome Adonis, and representatives from environmental groups such as Earth Island Institute Asia Pacific, Youth Advocates for Climate Action Philippines (YACAP), Fridays For Future (FFF) Philippines, and the Center for Environmental Concerns (CEC). (JJE, RVO)