Challenging traditional politics, former Bayan Muna solon to run for the Senate

By MARIA JODI PADA and KING ARBEE QUINTO

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — Former Bayan Muna Rep. Teddy Casiño announced his senatorial bid for 2025 midterm elections in a short program at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani.

“I wholeheartedly accept the challenge of the Makabayan coalition for the upcoming election. For the second time, I will run (for) senator,” Casiño said on Wednesday, August 21, coinciding with the date of the assasination of former opposition Senator Benigno Aquino Jr.

The timing of the announcement is significant for Casiño. During the Marcos Sr. dictatorship, he served as a volunteer for the National Movement for Free Elections (Namfrel) when he was still in high school, and took part in the 1986 People Power uprising.

Incidentally, Casiño’s declaration happened a day after the administration disclosed its Senatorial slate, which is composed of traditional politicians from the ruling elite.

He is a long time activist, writer, and served as a partylist representative of Bayan Muna from 2004 to 2013.

Early this year, he was elected as chairperson of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan), an alliance of progressive groups in the Philippines.

“One of my aspirations is for ordinary folk to be free from the food crisis and from poverty. They should receive higher wages from industries we can call our own. When this is finally materialised, our fellow Filipinos will no longer have to work abroad where they are subjected to slave-like conditions,” he said.

Casiño will also work towards holding human rights violators accountable such as former President Rodrigo Duterte, National Security Adviser Eduardo Año, and Ferdinand Marcos Jr., to name a few.

Heidi Roja, a supporter of Bayan Muna, said she has high hopes that Casiño’s program will help them in the long run.

Roja is among those who attended the program at the Bantayog ng Bayani.

“I do not see anything wrong with him. We are tired of hearing promises (from traditional politicians). That is why I hope that (Casiño) will be true to his promises,” she told Bulatlat.

Casiño said that the Philippine Senate is in dire need of a new set of faces who understand the real situation of the people.

“The candidates of Makabayan are sincere people. They came from the ranks of farmers, workers, teachers, and professionals who have shared experiences with ordinary folk,” Casiño said.

He is the sixth candidate from the Makabayan bloc to declare his candidacy.

Joining the program were Pamalakaya Vice Chairperson Ronnel Arambulo and Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) Secretary General Jerome Adonis. Both have also announced their plans to join the senatorial race under the Makabayan. (JJE, RTS, RVO)