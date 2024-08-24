Environmental defender goes missing after supposed release from prison

By JACINTO LINGATONG

Bulatlat.com

SANTA CRUZ, Laguna — Environmental defender Rowena Dasig has gone missing after a court dismissed the trumped-up charges against her.

On August 13, the Gumaca Regional Trial Court Branch 172 granted Dasig’s petition for demurrer to evidence, effectively dismissing the charges due to lack of evidence. This legal victory, however, ‘has been marred by the mysterious circumstances surrounding her release’.

Dasig, who was reportedly freed from the Lucena City District Jail (LCDJ) on August 22, has not been seen or heard from since her supposed release, leaving her family, legal team, and human rights advocates concerned for her safety.

Dasig was arrested alongside community health worker Miguela Peniero on July 12, 2023, by elements of the 85th Infantry Battalion, Philippine Army (IBPA).

The two were detained on trumped up charges of illegal possession of firearms, ammunition, and of explosives while conducting a field study on the environmental and community impacts of Atimonan One Energy, Inc.’s (A1E) proposed combined cycle gas turbine power plant and liquefied natural gas terminal in Atimonan, Quezon.

The charges were condemned by human rights groups as baseless, aimed at silencing environmental defenders.

Karapatan Southern Tagalog assailed the LCDJ for its role in what they described as a “state sabotage” of Dasig’s release.

The human rights group recounted how their humanitarian team, along with the Free Owen & Ella Network, had been coordinating with LCDJ since August 21 to process Dasig’s release papers. Despite their efforts, they were met with what they called as “delaying tactics” from jail officials. The group said they were given the runaround by various offices without providing clear information.

“On the morning of August 22, the team was shocked to learn that Dasig had reportedly been released without any notification to her legal counsel or the humanitarian team,” said Paul Tagle, paralegal from Karapatan Southern Tagalog.

According to LCDJ paralegal Almira Alfuerta, Dasig was allegedly picked up by her family—a claim immediately refuted by her relatives, who confirmed they had no knowledge of her whereabouts.

Karapatan Southern Tagalog held the LCDJ, particularly warden Elaine Toledo, accountable for Dasig’s disappearance, stating that “the fascist state is not satisfied with the baseless detention of Dasig, because currently her family, lawyers, and Karapatan Southern Tagalog humanitarian team still have no information on her condition.”

The group also condemned the jail’s inhumane treatment of Dasig’s legal counsel and paralegals, accusing the state of deliberately obstructing her peaceful release.

“Karapatan Southern Tagalog strongly condemns the LCDJ’s sabotage of Owen’s supposed peaceful release due to its harassment on his legal counsels and paralegal team authorized to handle his case,” they stated.

The disappearance of Dasig has heightened fears for her safety, especially given the long history of human rights abuses against political prisoners in the Philippines.

“There are serious concerns for her safety, given the long history of state elements’ human rights abuses, including those against political prisoners.,” the group emphasized.

During her more than a year in detention, Dasig endured harassment and isolation, with her paralegals deprived from visiting and herself denied participation in activities with other persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).

Rights groups urged the public to condemn the state’s actions and demand the immediate surfacing of Rowena Dasig.

“Together, we will call to immediately surface Dasig” the group declared, rallying the public to stand against the systemic repression of environmental defenders. (JJE, RVO)