‘Just a band-aid solution’ | Group laments cutting of 500 trees to decongest Cagayan de Oro traffic

CAGAYAN DE ORO — A youth-led group advocating for environmental preservation lamented the cutting of some 500 trees in uptown Cagayan de Oro to pave the way for a government project that will supposedly decongest vehicular traffic here.

“Devastated was just an underestimation of what we felt. [It was] hurtful and heavy,” environmental group Hirang ng Hiraya said in a statement sent to Bulatlat in reaction to the Department of Public Works and Highways Northern Mindanao’s (DPWH-10) road widening project that recently cut a total of 492 trees in different areas.

The group said they are not against addressing heavy traffic in Cagayan de Oro but “sustainable and just development” should be at the heart of such endeavors.

They also noted that the project is just a band-aid solution to a more serious problem of inadequate road planning, inefficient implementation of road management, and lack of public transportation, among others.

Tree cutting started in June this year, and the particular road widening project is expected to be finished early next year.

“Does development outweigh environmental preservation? In this case, yes,” the group said. “Development should be integral and inclusive.”

Trees outside forest

DPWH-10 Information Officer Roshelle Novie Cabrido claimed in an interview with Bulatlat that this project will have no massive environmental impact.

However, Global Forest Review (GFR), an online platform that provides the latest information on the state of the world’s forests, said Trees Outside Forest (TOF), including those in streets and parks, could remove air pollutants, mitigate urban heat, and lower energy bills.

These trees could also protect biodiversity in densely populated areas, citing Beijing in China as an example, where it “gained 81 bird species between 1987 and 2014 as a result of increased urban tree cover.”

GFR acknowledged that TOF “often don’t receive the same conservation attention as forest[s]” despite their vital role.

Talking about tree cover loss, on the other hand, a Global Forest Watch’s (GFW) report revealed that the Philippines lost 1.47 million hectares of tree cover from 2001 to 2023, which equates to a 7.9 percent decrease in tree cover since 2000. The tree cover loss could have absorbed 835 metric tons of CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent) emissions.

The province of Misamis Oriental, where Cagayan de Oro used to be a component town, was ranked 49 with 7.37 kilo hectares (kha). Palawan had the most tree cover loss at 207 kha compared to an average of 18.1 kha.

Experts have noted that climate concerns such as soil erosion, flooding, and drought are expected in deforestation since it disturbs the water cycle.

In July this year, the destruction brought by super typhoon Carina and other weather disturbances in Luzon led to the displacement of 600,000 individuals, while 14 individuals were killed and around 300 houses damaged, according to the authorities’ report.

Progress for whom?

Kalikasan People’s Network for the Environment acknowledged that natural resources may sometimes be compromised for progress, but the group underscores the question: progress for whom?

“Because seemingly, no initiative from Malacañang has ever genuinely served either the environmental preservation or the greater population’s benefit,” said Enjo Sarmiento of Kalikasan.

For proof, Sarmiento cited a report from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) that says only 23 percent of the country’s forest cover remains, which is a stark contrast to the 40-percent minimum forest coverage set by its own Forest Management Bureau for a feasible ecological balance.

He added that the Marcos Jr. administration’s schemes, such as his P1.055 billion Green Green Green Project, are frequently tainted by both corruption and skepticism.

“Critics argue that such initiatives prioritize urban development and beautification rather than addressing the basic and decent needs of communities, who otherwise bear the brunt of environmental degradation,” Sarmiento said.

Environment preservation

Hirang ng Hiraya asserted that showing no interest in environmental concerns leads the people to face severe consequences.

“If we apply a simple logic, more roads equal more cars; more cars equal more carbon dioxide emission; more carbon dioxide emission equals more destruction of our environment; more destruction of environment leads to the tendency that the poor are getting poorer and there will be more social injustices,” the group said regarding the DPWH project.

The youth-led environmental group appealed to the Philippine government to consider environmental preservation as a “main and critical concern” to study, asserting that sustainable development and eco-governance are a must.

“We also encourage everyone to take part in providing solutions, not pollution, by commuting or carpooling from time to time to reduce carbon footprint,” Hirang ng Hiraya said.

Kalikasan, on the other hand, asserted that abolishing laws, ordinances, projects, programs, and policies that facilitate forest denudation, land-use conversion, reclamation, and large-scale mining are effective ways to address the climate crisis.

Last September 13, another environmental group, Greenpeace Philippines, launched its “Courage for Climate” drive, which aims to gather 70,000 signatures to boost various climate actions, including its call for the passage of the proposed Climate Accountability (CLIMA) Act that seeks to establish policies to combat climate change and hold responsible parties accountable.

After knowing the project, environmental advocates from Hirang ng Hiraya see the need, especially for the youth, for continuous action. “We are more than ignited to strengthen ecological protection and conservation in Cagayan de Oro.” (JJE, RVO)