2 major Christian groups renew commitment for unity, peace work

By RITCHE T. SALGADO

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — Two major religious groups in the Philippines recently celebrated 25 years of partnership while renewing their “enduring commitment… to their shared faith, mission, and advocacy for justice and peace.”

Last December 5, the United Church of Christ in the Philippines and the Iglesia Filipina Independiente strengthened their commitment to work together in manifesting the Christian Gospel in their respective jurisdictions through cooperation especially in the promotion of justice and peace and human rights.

“Our cooperation has already trickled down to the dioceses, conferences, and the local churches,” Rev. Irma Balaba, national program coordinator of the UCCP Partnership and Ecumenical Relations, told Bulatlat.

In a joint communique the leadership of both churches said that throughout their partnership both “have faithfully lived out the Gospel of Jesus Christ.”

“Together, we have pursued justice and peace with prophetic courage and conviction,” it declared.

“We rejoice as the Covenant sparked a vibrant movement among our parishes, conferences, and dioceses, blossoming into local and regional expressions of cooperation that inspired our clergy and laity to acts of service, solidarity and witness,” it added.

The communique also states that both churches will continue to make themselves “messengers of the Gospel’s gift of abundant life for all” in working together to “dismantle the structures of oppression” that have held the Filipino people captive.

Urban poor leader and Makabayan senatorial aspirant Eufemia “Mimi” Doringo expressed to Bulatlat the gratitude that the beleageured urban poor sector has for the sacrifice that members of IFI and the UCCP make in living out their being in solidarity with the sector.

“We feel that Christ is alive through them,” she said, adding, “In times when we are hungry, they are quick in distributing food together with quenching the thirst, not just of our bodies but also spiritual amd mental because of the moral support that we directly receive from them.”

She added that in the deliberate burning of their houses and in violent demolitions, the joint IFI and UCCP missions serve as the “Holy Spirit that guides us and gives us support for us to stand, to speak out, and to fight for our rights.”

“They put their lives in danger especially during the time of Duterte where all the critics and those who help us are imprisoned on trumped up cases. Even their families would be at risk of harassment and attacks, still they don’t stop to help us,” she said.

Doringo said that these churches have become their sanctuary when they are beset by all kinds of storms, not just for individuals or particular families, but for the entire urban poor communities.

“As we reflect on the history of the Covenant of Partnership, we recognize the strength found in our unity in our shared mission,” the communique affirms.

“May we continue to walk humbly with our God, steadfast in our commitment to peace and justice, even in the face of vilification and persecution,” it concludes.

The celebration was held at the IFI’s National Cathedral of the Holy Child in Manila and was attended by clergy, church workers, and laity. Dignitaries from both congregations who attended were Bishop Joseph G. Agpaoa, UCCP Acting General Secretary; IFI Obispo Maximo, The Most Rev. Joel O. Porlares, together with IFI bishops; Mr. Jesse Garcia, chairperson of the UCCP General Assembly; and representatives from the National Council of Churches in the Philippines (NCCP).

The covenant of partnership was first signed on November 28, 1999.

In the 2020 census of population of the Philippine Statistics Authority, 640,076 Filipinos identify as members of the IFI and 470,792 with UCCP, or sixth and eighth in the religious affiliation statistics respectively. (RVO)