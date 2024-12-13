Journalist Atom Araullo wins civil case vs redtaggers Badoy, Celiz

By EMILY VITAL

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — Journalist Alfonso Tomas “Atom” Araullo scored a legal victory against red-taggers Lorraine Badoy and Jeffrey Celiz, his lawyers from the Movement Against Disinformation said.

In a 27-page court decision dated Dec. 12, 2024, Judge Dolly Rose Bolante-Prado of the Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 306 said that the right to free speech was abused by the defendants by red-tagging the plaintiff.

“The right to free speech is not absolute; it imposes limitations on its exercise to ensure that it will not impinge upon the rights of others. It does not protect defamatory statements,” the decision read.

Judge Bolante-Prado cited the Supreme Court decision on Deduro v. Maj Gen. Vinoya, “red-tagging, vilification, labelling, and guilt by association constitute threats to a person’s right to life, liberty, or security.”

The court declared that red-tagging disturbed the Araullo’s family relations by causing humiliation to him and his mother, Carol Pagaduan-Araullo. Carol is the chairperson emeritus of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan, and has also been red-tagged by Badoy and Celiz.

Judge Bolante-Prado stated further, “Red-tagging, being a threat to a person’s fundamental rights, is inherently malicious.”

The court said that all the elements of defamation are present in the civil case filed by Araullo.

The court said further that the statements [made by Badoy and Celiz] implicate Araullo in terrorism, putting his safety and security at risk.

The court has ordered Badoy and Celiz to pay Araullo a. total of P2.07 million in nominal, moral and exemplary damages plus P10,000 attorney’s fees and cost of suit.

Sought for comment, Araullo said,”I am elated by the court’s ruling. Above all, this case opens up a legal option for anyone who has been a victim of red-tagging and harmful disinformation, particularly journalists. It is not ok to be attacked or harassed simply for doing our jobs.”

Araullo thanked all the lawyers of the Movement Against Disinformation “who worked hard on this case” and everyone who expressed their support.

Disclosure: Araullo is a member of the board of directors of Alipato Media Center, Inc., the publisher of Bulatlat