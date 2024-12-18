Finally home after 14 years, Veloso’s family, supporters call for full clemency

By ALYSSA MAE CLARIN

MANILA – Mary Jane Veloso is finally home after 14 years of incarceration in Indonesia.

Veloso, who had been on death row in Indonesia since 2010 because of drug trafficking charges, arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 early morning Wednesday, December 18.

After years of diplomatic discussions with the Indonesian government, Veloso was finally allowed to be transferred back to the Philippines. According to reports, Veloso was moved late Sunday from a female prison in Yogyakarta to Indonesia’s capital of Jakarta, then escorted Tuesday night for a flight to Manila.

Her lawyers from the National Union of People’s Lawyers (NUPL) said that although they rejoice in this victory, they will remain vigilant since Veloso is yet to be granted full clemency by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“We continue to call on the President to grant Mary Jane clemency by way of absolute pardon on humanitarian grounds and as a matter of justice,” NUPL said.

Josie Pingkihan of Save Mary Jane Task Force and Migrante International echoed this statement, saying that the Marcos Jr. administration should put an end to Mary Jane’s unnecessary suffering and detention here in the Philippines by granting her full and absolute clemency.

“He cannot stay silent and ignore the Filipino and international clamor for justice for Mary Jane and all victims of human trafficking,” said Pingkihan.

No instant reunion

Together with Mary Jane’s family in anticipating her arrival were her legal counsel from the NUPL, migrants rights group Migrante International, church leaders from the Save Mary Jane Task Force, and Liza Maza, former congresswoman and principal author of the 2003 Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act.

Veloso’s family was eager to welcome her at the airport despite the advice of the Secretary of Justice that the Veloso family should just meet her at the Correctional Institute for Women (CIW) instead of welcoming her at NAIA.

According to Migrante, the Department of Justice (DOJ) neither permitted supporters nor family to personally welcome and reunite with Mary Jane at the airport. She was immediately escorted to the Bureau of Corrections vehicle.

The Philippine government explained that Veloso was prohibited to embrace her family and supporters because of a four-day quarantine set by the DOJ upon her arrival to the Philippines. Her supporters said that the decision is only prolonging the separation between Veloso and her loved ones.

“In all her bravery and determination, Mary Jane deserves this long-sought reunion with her family and homeland after being detained and nearly executed for a crime that she did not commit. She is now a living hero to countless other migrants in the greater fight to end human trafficking,” said Joanna Concepcion, chairperson of Migrante International.

Former Bayan Muna Congressman Carlos Zarate also called on the Philippine authorities to show compassion.

“Mary Jane Veloso is not a criminal but a victim of human trafficking. Her homecoming should not be treated as a prisoner transfer but as the return of a Filipino who has suffered enough,” he said, emphasizing that the family should be given a chance to embrace their loved ones after their years spent away from each other.

He also added that the direct transfer of Veloso to CIW without allowing a proper family reunion is “an unnecessary act of cruelty.”

Instead, Veloso was taken to the CIW where she finally reunited with her family. (RVO)