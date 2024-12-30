Campus militarization intensifies, undermining academic freedom



By DANIELA MAURICIO

Bulatlat.com

In 2024, Filipino students confronted government’s efforts deemed as threats to their freedom of expression and academic freedom.

Youth groups have voiced concerns over the government’s push to reinstate mandatory ROTC for all students and the relentless red-tagging of activists.

Despite its controversial history, mandatory ROTC is now a priority of the Marcos administration. Senate Bill No. 2034, also known as the ROTC Act, is currently on its second reading in the Senate after the House of Representatives passed its version. If approved, the bill will require all students enrolled in at least two-year undergraduate programs in higher education institutions (HEIs) and technical-vocational institutions (TVIs) to complete a four-semester ROTC program. Failure to comply will disqualify students from graduating, while schools that do not implement the program will face sanctions from the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

“There are already so many issues that need attention. If we add mandatory ROTC to this, the more pressing problems that require solutions will just be overshadowed. And to the policymakers pushing for mandatory ROTC in the country—Let us not impose unnecessary laws. Perhaps if you immerse yourselves with the masses, if you experience the daily struggles of students, you will see and understand what is truly needed,” said Queenie Quintero, student regent of Bulacan State University (BulSU).

The proposed ROTC curriculum, to be crafted by the Department of National Defense (DND), CHED, and TESDA, purportedly aims to instill discipline, patriotism, and civic responsibility. Specialized provisions will be made for persons with disabilities and students whose religious beliefs prohibit the use of firearms.

Quintero, however, warned that mandatory ROTC would limit students’ freedom to choose their preferred track in the National Service Training Program (NSTP). “It doesn’t need to be mandatory since ROTC is already available as an option. If it becomes mandatory, other NSTP options will no longer be available,” she said.

She further emphasized that making ROTC mandatory would deprive students of the freedom to contribute to the community in their own way. “It would end the students’ ability to choose how they want to serve,” Quintero added.

ROTC was made optional in 2002 following the public outcry over the 2001 death of University of Santo Tomas student Mark Welson Chua, who exposed corruption within the program. His murder sparked widespread calls for reform, culminating in the passage of the National Service Training Program (NSTP) Act, which made ROTC voluntary for college students.

Students at BulSU have also voiced their concerns. Audrey Bago, a student at the university, believes the current NSTP setup, which offers students the freedom to choose, should be maintained.

“In my opinion, this setup is ideal because students can choose their preferred option voluntarily, without being forced. It gives students the opportunity to decide how they want to serve the nation according to their own will by selecting the appropriate program,” Bago said.

Meanwhile, another student, Charmie Morcozo, expressed opposition to making ROTC mandatory. “In my opinion, ROTC should not be made mandatory. It would be better if students have the freedom to choose whether they want to undergo it, especially since not everyone has the interest or physical capability for it.”

According to a report, Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero has also raised concerns about the financial and logistical implications of the program, estimating it would cost the government P8 billion annually. He questioned the automatic enlistment of ROTC graduates into the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Reserve Force, citing existing backlogs in the National Service Training Program. Escudero suggested deferring automatic enlistment to avoid overburdening the AFP.

Despite these issues, public support for ROTC appears strong. A 2023 Pulse Asia survey showed that 78 percent of Filipinos favor reinstating the program, citing its potential to teach discipline and responsibility to young people.

However, Bago remains opposed to mandatory ROTC, citing the risks of militarization. “If this program is pushed through, the militarization of the schools could have dangerous consequences for the democratic aspects of our country. Given the current political climate, the state might use the militarization of young people for selfish purposes, which would inevitably lead to human rights violations,” she said

Quintero criticized the allocation of funds for the program, stating, “With all the problems our country faces, it’s concerning that such a large budget is being set aside for mandatory ROTC. It’s also ironic that they can find funds and space for these kinds of projects, yet when it comes to addressing the shortage of classrooms and the lack of education, no solutions are being provided. I think mandatory ROTC is one of the least essential needs of our country right now. In fact, it’s not even necessary.”

Apart from the issue of campus militarization linked to mandatory ROTC, another concern is the recent partnership of the Coordinating Council of Private Educational Associations (COCOPEA) with the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC). This collaboration raises questions about the potential impacts of such partnerships on academic freedom and student autonomy.

COCOPEA represents more than 1,500 educational institutions, making it the largest network of private schools in the Philippines. While NTF-ELCAC is a government body created to address insurgency in the Philippines through a “whole-of-nation approach.”

In a statement, the Student Christian Movement of the Philippines (SCMP) condemned COCOPEA’s decision to join the NTF-ELCAC, citing the agency’s direct involvement in putting the youth at risk. The SCMP highlighted incidents such as the abduction of Jhed Tamano and Jonila Castro, among others, as evidence of the dangers posed by the NTF-ELCAC’s actions.

Rights groups have demanded the abolition of the NTF-ELCAC, citing how the agency has been notorious in red-tagging student groups and individuals. They also pointed out that there has been no consultation with students, councils, or organizations, making the decision unreflective of the views of private school students.

The group has urged COCOPEA to withdraw from the NTF-ELCAC and consult students and other educational stakeholders on the matter. “NTF-ELCAC is harmful to the youth, it must be abolished, and students will continue to be at the forefront of blocking the entry of NTF-ELCAC among schools,” SCMP said.

No less than the Supreme Court, in its recent decision, declared that red-tagging is a threat to life, liberty and security. (RTS, RVO)