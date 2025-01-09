Manila police wields Martial Law-era law against 10 Makabayan senatorial bets

By ALYSSA MAE CLARIN

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — The Manila Police District filed illegal assembly charges before the Manila Prosecutors Office against the 10 senatorial candidates of the Makabayan bloc, and other progressive leaders.

On January 9, the group received information that 13 activists have been charged by the MPD for allegedly violating the Public Assembly Act or Batas Pambansa 880, a relic of the Marcos Sr. dictatorship.

Included in the list are ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro, Gabriela Women’s Rep. Arlene Brosas, Makabayan President and former Bayan Muna Rep. Liza Maza and Bayan Muna third nominee, former representative Ferdie Gaite.

ACT leader and teacher Vlad Queta and health worker unionist Cristy Donguines of Alliance of Health Workers, Jerome Adonis of Kilusang Mayo Uno, nurse Alyn Andamo from the health sector, fisherfolk Ronnel Aramublo of Pamalakaya, urban poor leader Mimi Doringo of Kadamay, transport leader Mody Floranda of PISTON, Moro leader Amirah Lidasan of Sandugo and peasant leader Danilo Ramos of Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas were also charged.

In a statement, Makabayan said that the charges stemmed from the November 30 protest commemorating the birth anniversary of national hero Andres Bonifacio.

Only two – KMU Chairperson Elmer Labog, and Bayan Muna organizer Nilo Montifero – were initially charged with the same offense. Montifero was arrested while observing the protest from the sidelines, and detained at the MPD.

Makabayan condemns the latest trumped up charges ‘on the strongest terms,’ adding that it has been the practice of the Philippine National Police to file shotgun cases against every identifiable personality at a rally, even when these personalities have not committed any crime.

“The practice of filing trumped up charges of “illegal assembly” must stop. Marching to Mendiola to denounce injustice should not be criminalized,” they said, mentioning how the ‘wholesale filing’ of the MPD even misidentified Mody Floranda of Piston as “female” and Moro leader Amirah Lidasan as a member of ACT.

Makabayan said that they are now in touch with their lawyers for legal defense.

“The Marcos-era BP 880 should be repealed. Freedom of expression and the right to peaceful assembly should be upheld at all times,” they concluded.

The hearing for preliminary investigation has been set for January 15 in Manila. (RVO)