Cagayan de Oro residents push to end quarrying due to flooding

By FRANCK DICK ROSETE

Bulatlat.com

CAGAYAN DE ORO – Residents called on the local government of Cagayan de Oro to revoke the permits of all quarry operations in Sitio Suntingon in Barangay Bugo. They expressed alarm over the severe flooding they experienced which they believe is aggravated by the mountain quarry activities.

As a resident of Phase 1 Villa Trinitas Subdivision in Barangay Bugo for over 35 years, Ruperto Gonzalo Buscato said the flood in their area is getting worse to the point that it can now carry a four-wheel vehicle away. “We are doing this for the welfare of the people. It is for public interest, nothing personal. We are after the safety of our children, of our family, and of our community.”

In October 2022, despite not being directly affected by severe tropical storm Neneng, intense flooding hit Barangay Bugo where strong currents of floodwater were observed even if it only experienced a localized thunderstorm weather disturbance.

More than 100 families were evacuated and a man died trying to rescue his family.

The barangay government has been conducting desiltation on its creek as part of its flood control measures. Buscato said the silt from the creek allegedly came from nearby quarry operations.

The City Local Environment and Natural Resources Office (CLENRO) confirmed that there were quarry permits issued to three operators in Sitio Suntingon, of which one has already expired and the other two will lapse in 2026.

The three quarry operations covered a total land area of 138,222 square meters based on the resolutions unanimously approved by Barangay Bugo Council in 2019 and 2020.

Representing the concerned residents, Buscato wrote a letter to Mayor Rolando Uy on January 28, appealing to him to stand for the welfare of the Kagay-anons in Barangay Bugo.

He made this move after he received an “unsatisfactory response” on their concerns from a hearing conducted by the city council’s environment committee on January 17 to investigate the matter in aid of legislation.

Section 45 of the Philippine Mining Act of 1995 states that a quarry permit may be cancelled by a local chief executive for violations of the law or the terms and conditions of the permit after the conduct of an investigation.



Alleged irregularities

Buscato, who also attended the same meeting, questioned the legality of the permits after he found out that there was no reclassification of the land as confirmed by CLENRO, stressing that quarrying is not allowed for lands classified as agricultural.

When asked if there is a need for land conversion in Bugo quarry areas, the City Agriculture Office told the committee that those agricultural lands may be reclassified, citing a parcel of land in Barangay Canitoan as an example where it recommended reclassification before the quarry operation.

In response, the CLENRO said no reclassification has been done since there was already a clearance issued by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources Region 10 indicating that the area was outside of the “No Go” zones, or areas that are prohibited or limited from extractive activities.

The three quarry permits, according to CLENRO, were issued under the name of a certain Emily Roxan Go, Genard Abejo, and Yin Ji, Inc.

Go’s permit was the one that expired. Meanwhile, the permit of Abejo was questioned because the resolution of no objection approved by Barangay Bugo Council, which was part of the requirements for the quarry permit, was granted to a certain Maria Teresa Abejo.

According to the same barangay resolution, Genard acted as the attorney-in-fact for Maria Teresa. The former told the city council’s environment committee that he is related to Maria Teresa and he is renting the area.

In addition, the concerned residents stressed that there was no public consultation made by quarry operators as confirmed by Noel Revil, president of Phase 3-B Villa Trinitas Subdivision Homeowners Association, and Judson Pastrano, principal of Bugo National High School. These are two of the nearest communities from the quarry sites.

In his letter to the schools division superintendent dated January 10, 2025, Pastrano expressed concern as their school falls within a one-kilometer radius from the quarry site, placing them at potential risk from safety hazards.

“The lack of prior consultation is a serious concern, as it demonstrates a disregard to the well-being of our school community and the potential impact on our educational environment,” he wrote, urging relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation.

Leaving their home

Buscato told Bulatlat that he wanted to bring the matter to a proper court. However, they don’t have the financial capability to do so. Hence, they asked the city government to help them ease their worries.

“We’re concerned citizens who are using all available administrative channels to address the illegal quarrying in Sitio Suntingon, which has devastated our mountains. These mountains serve as our community’s vital defense against natural [hazards] like flooding,” he said in his letter to the mayor.

He also wrote to the Barangay Bugo Council on December 4, 2024, calling for the repeal of the resolutions of no objections issued to quarry operators. But he has yet to receive a response as of this writing.

Buscato said that he does not want his family to leave their home because of the memories and relationships they built from living in Barangay Bugo. But if there is no action from the government, he said that he has no choice but to transfer rather than continuously suffer from the severe flooding. (RTS, DAA, RVO)