Typhoon Yolanda survivors stand against mining in Eastern Samar

By JACINTO LINGATONG

Bulatlat.com

SANTA CRUZ, Laguna — Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan) survivors, anti-mining advocates and church workers were among those who marched along the streets of Borongan town, Eastern Samar to protest the ongoing mining operations in the nearby Homonhon and Manicani islands in Guiuan town on Monday, Aug. 7.

Protesters began the program with a caravan from different local parishes before marching from Borongan Capitol Grounds to Borongan Cathedral. They urged the government to address ecological and cultural threats posed by ongoing mining operations.

Samar has four records of mines listed by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) which explains why mining operations are rampant in this area, because of abundant mineral deposits.

Homonhon Island, stretching 20 kilometers, is known for its abundant reserves of nickel and chromite. It has been subjected to open-pit mining since the 1990s. This continues to date despite opposition from many of the island’s 4,413 residents and the local diocese.

“The earth is our common home, therefore, the earth is our common responsibility,” Fr. James Abella, Caritas Borongan director, said.

Abella urged the local and national governments to listen to their appeal.

Online campaign

Earlier, various groups launched an online solidarity campaign on the decade-long mining operations in Guiuan.

The groups emphasized a shared commitment to safeguarding the island’s biodiversity and respecting the rights of local communities, stressing the importance of sustainable practices and responsible resource management.

Guiuan was among the most devastated when Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan) wreaked havoc in Central Philippines nearly a decade ago as the strongest typhoon in recent history made its first landfall there.

There were almost 100 casualties in Guiuan and all houses were either partially damaged or completely washed out.

There were also disruptions to water and communication in Guiuan, as trees and power lines were knocked down. This situation resulted in blocked routes to the town, hindering the delivery of food and medicine.

While the decades-long mining continues in the province, Eastern Samar remains one of the poorest provinces. It has the highest poverty incidence in 2021 at 29.4 percent, according to the Philippines Statistics Authority(PSA).

Tax responsibilities not fulfilled?

According to the Eastern Samar Provincial Government, four companies (Cambayas Mining Corp., Techiron Resources Inc., Emir Mineral Resources Corp. and Mt. Sinai Mining Exploration and Development Corp.) have not paid their taxes amounting to P133 million.

The provincial administration explained that certain tax obligations related to mined minerals, dating back to 2012, were calculated using information from the Ore Transport Permit (OTP) provided by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB).

“I have no authority to issue a mining permit. It is only the [Department of Environment and Natural Resources or DENR] which is authorized to issue permits to large-scale mining operations like in Homonhon,” Gov. Ben P. Evardone explained on his official social media page.

Most Rev. Fr. Crispin B. Varquez, in his homily, called on the DENR to “cancel all mining permits being used by companies to operate in our islands,” stressing that “all creations are meant to proclaim the glory of God if we take care and preserve our environment.” (JJE, RTS, DAA)