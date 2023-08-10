Jeepney drivers demand tax suspension, junking of deregulation law amid oil price hike

By JONAS ALPASAN

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – Jeepney drivers urged the Philippine government to suspend taxes on petroleum products like diesel to help cushion the impact of the recent oil price hikes.

“No less than the Department of Energy sees how oil prices will increase in the coming weeks. As such, the inaction of the Marcos administration is a direct attack on the livelihood of drivers and ordinary folk,” transport group Piston president Mody Floranda said.

Oil companies recently announced an increase of P4.00 per liter for diesel, P0.50 per liter for gasoline and P2.75 for kerosene.

Read: Alternative to Oil Deregulation

Read: Record oil price hikes: People must rage against neoliberalism

Aside from the tax suspension, the group also renewed calls to repeal the oil deregulation law. In 2021, thinktank Ibon Foundation said that suspending the oil excise taxes under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) can lower the price per liter of diesel by P6.72 and of gasoline by P6.33.

Read: Nationalizing the Oil Industry is Tough, But…

The increase in fuel prices, according to Floranda, put drivers and small operators in an even more precarious situation as they still contend with the planned phaseout of jeepneys.

“The solution that is being put in place should benefit the people, not make their burdens heavier,” Floranda said. (RTS, DAA)