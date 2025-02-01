Former Bayan Muna lawmakers honored with IBP President’s Awards for Human Rights Advocacy



MANILA — Recognizing their work in the field of human rights, Bayan Muna Partylist nominees Atty. Neri Colmenares and Atty. Carlos Isagani Zarate received the IBP President’s Awards during the 2025 National Convention Governors’ Ball held on January 31 in Cebu City.

Both Colmenares and Zarate are working as pro-bono legal counsel for victims of human rights violations in the current and past administrations. Both of them were lawmakers and three-term members of the House of Representatives, representing the marginalized sector under the Bayan Muna Partylist.

Colmenares was also former IBP Committee on Human Rights Chair and Presidential Adviser on Human Rights. While Zarate was the former President of Davao chapter of IBP.

“Your dedication continues to inspire people’s lawyers and human rights defenders to stand their ground and carry on the fight!” said the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers (NUPL).

Text by Dominic Gutoman

Photo from Bayan Muna Facebook page