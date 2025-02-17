Migrants Agenda discussed at the first global proclamation rally of Makabayan bloc

By ALYSSA MAE CLARIN

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) in Hong Kong discussed migrants’ agenda during the global proclamation rally of the Makabayan coalition last Sunday (February 15).

Bayan Muna Partylist Hong Kong said that leaders of the OFW community in the country convened ahead of time to propose the ‘OFW 10-Point Migrants Agenda’ ahead of the candidates’ visit to Hong Kong.

The ten-point agenda highlighted the key concerns faced by various sectors in the Philippines, giving particular attention on the pressing issues of migrant workers, students, indigenous peoples, and the broader Filipino population under the existing economic challenges.

Lai Besana, spokesperson of Bayan Muna Partylist in Hong Kong, expressed their eagerness to welcome the candidates and said that they are tired of the promises made by candidates from political dynasties which only seek to protect their own interest.

“We are very happy to meet with the candidates of Makabayan and Bayan Muna Partylist and discuss with them the requests and interests of the OFWs,” said Besana.

Migrants Agenda

“Without the OFW remittance that has kept the Philippine economy afloat in the last four years, maybe the Philippines would already be doomed,” said Makabayan senatorial candidate and former Bayan Muna Representative Teodoro Casiño.

“And it is only right that the first proclamation rally during the official campaign period of Makabayan and Bayan Muna was held here, in honor and celebration, as well as to pay tribute to our Filipino migrants,” he continued.

Among the first concerns raised in the ten-point program was internet voting preparedness of the Filipino migrants all over the world.

Last year, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) and the Department of Foreign Affairs Overseas Voting Secretariat (DFA-OVS) announced that it will be implementing an Online Voting and Counting System (OVCS) for the first time for Filipino overseas voters in the May 2025 elections.

However, the P112-million venture raised widespread concerns about potential massive disenfranchisement due to the new Online Voting System (OVS).

“The absence of voters’ education and information dissemination and additional layers on the OVS leave OFWs unaware of the new system, puzzled and loss of interest in voting,” said the agenda.

Aside from that, migrants also raised the difficulties in accessing Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) services and livelihood assistance, demanding the services to be readily available not only to the members but also to all Filipinos in need.

They also reiterated their call for a sound living wage, joining the workers’ plea for a P1,200 daily wage as an answer to the rampant inflation and rising cost of living.

“The rising prices of basic commodities such as rice, meat, vegetables, electricity, and water are severely impacting affordability. The government is criticized for not intervening significantly to control inflation, leading to widespread economic strain,” stated the agenda.

This, coupled with the mandatory fees and premium hikes of PhilHealth, SSS, and PAG-IBIG, have severely impacted migrant workers who are already suffering from the impact of job insecurity, low wages, and debt.

“Amendments should eliminate mandatory membership, prohibit premium hikes, and remove compounded interest to reflect genuine healthcare reform,” the agenda added.

Aside from that, the agenda also asked for the reconsideration of the PhilHealth membership as a requirement for medical students, and instead for a true and comprehensive healthcare not just insurance coverage as offered by PhilHealth.

The agenda raised the demand for holding government officials accountable as a means of eradicating impunity and power abuse, with many politicians still managing to avoid consequences for misusing public funds.

“This issue underscores the need for reforms to establish trust and efficiency in public services,” it said.

They also raised concerns on the long-standing threats faced by the indigenous peoples communities from large-scale mining activities and protection of indigenous rights as a way to preserve their existence and autonomy.

Lastly, they highlighted the case of Mary Jane Veloso who is still in detention even after her homecoming last December 2024, adding that Veloso’s case only highlighted the miscarriage of justice for a crime that she did not commit.

“With her illegal recruiter already sentenced, there’s a call for President Marcos Jr’s administration to grant her clemency, offering the justice and closure she deserves,” they concluded.

“We believe that this engagement with Bayan Muna nominees and Makabayan senatorial candidates will bring these issues to Congress and the Senate,” Besana ended. (RTS, RVO)