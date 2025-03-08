Gov’t urged to probe airstrikes’ impact on hinterlands, environment after Bukidnon crash

“It should have engaged with peace advocates and considered the resumption of peace talks with the CPP-NPA-NDF as a better alternative and correct approach in addressing the armed conflict.”

CAGAYAN DE ORO – A thorough probe has been ensured after the missing fighter jet of the Philippine Air Force was located in Mount Kalatungan, Barangay Miarayon, Talakag, Bukidnon. The Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN), however, demanded the Philippine government to include in the investigation the impact of airstrikes in hinterland communities.

The Army’s Bukidnon-based 403rd Infantry Brigade confirmed in an interview with reporters that the crashed FA-50 aircraft was part of a mission to provide air support to the military fighting the New People’s Army near Cabanglasan town, Bukidnon, on March 4.

BAYAN said the crash proves that the government’s strategy to resolve armed conflict through militarization remains persistent. It also said the government’s whole-of-nation approach conceals the use of airstrikes.

“This is a disproportionate measure which leads to displacement and destruction of livelihoods and local habitats,” BAYAN said in a statement, calling for a cease of military operations and ensuring the testimony of indigenous peoples communities in any investigation.

In addition, the progressive group also saw a potential impact of airstrikes on the environment, calling for an independent review on the matter.

According to PAF, the fighter jet lost communication minutes before reaching its target area. Authorities found the missing aircraft on March 5 and confirmed the death of two pilots. Their bodies were brought to a private funeral in Cagayan de Oro.

The progressive group said the administration of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. should be blamed for the deaths of two pilots. They also called for the resumption of peace talks to resolve the root cause of armed conflict.

“It should have engaged with peace advocates and considered the resumption of peace talks with the CPP-NPA-NDFP as a better alternative and correct approach in addressing the armed conflict,” BAYAN said.

The crashed aircraft was one of 12 FA-50 units of PAF acquired by the Philippine government from the Korean Aerospace Industries delivered from 2015 to 2017. The same fighter jets were also used during the five-month battle between government forces and the Maute group in Marawi City in 2017. (AMU, DAA)