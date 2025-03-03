Reported aerial bombings in Oriental Mindoro alarm rights groups

MANILA – Not long after the first reported aerial strafing in the province of Oriental Mindoro, another case was reported on March 1 by a human rights group, endangering farmers and Mangyan-Hanunuo indigenous peoples.

“This is a clear violation of the International Humanitarian Law (IHL) which prohibits the careless strafing and bombing, disrupting civilians’ properties and everyday lives,” Karapatan Southern Tagalog said.

Strafing is a military practice of attacking ground targets with bullets or bombs mounted on an aircraft. Rule 12 of the International Humanitarian Law (IHL) defines indiscriminate attacks as those not directed at a specific military objective.

In the accounts gathered by Karapatan ST, the first phase of aerial strafing started at 10 a.m., by two blackhawk helicopters in Sitio Lomboy, Brgy. Panatayan. By 2:30 p.m., residents reported four bombs dropped in the adjacent sitios of Lomboy, Abaka, and Matarayo, and nearby barangays.

This is the second reported aerial strafing in Oriental Mindoro this year. On February 19, Bigkis at Lakas ng mga Katutubo sa Timog Katagalugan (BALATIK) reported that elements of the 76th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army (IBPA) have engaged aerial strafing in Brgy. Tagumpay, Pola, Oriental Mindoro due to an encounter with the New People’s’ Army (NPA).

Karapatan ST conducted an independent fact-finding mission following the first incident of aerial strafing. Among their findings were the confirmation of conduct of aerial strafing, military occupation of schools, movement restriction through curfew and checkpoints, forced displacement of the residents, and seizure of civilian supplies.

Humanitarian team of Karapatan Southern Tagalog lit their candles in Santo Niño Church, Calapan, Oriental Mindoro to protest against the human rights violations and militarization in the province | Photo by Karapatan Southern Tagalog

The IHL prohibits forced displacement, as the Article 17 of Additional Protocol II to Geneva Conventions states, “the displacement of the civilian population shall not be ordered for reasons related to the conflict.” The use of terror to force its displacement is a forbidden method of warfare, which applies to international and internal conflicts, according to the IHL.

However, the fact-finding team encountered harassment, intimidation, and surveillance even with attempts to reach out to the local government offices.

With this, Karapatan ST called for the withdrawal of military troops and “de facto martial law” in the province in the name of focused military operations (FMO) and government’s counterinsurgency program.

“We strongly call for accountability for the ruthless 4th IBPA, 76th IBPA, and the 203rd IBPA for their violations of the IHL and their long history of crimes against Mindoreño masses, including the killing of Jay-El Maligday, a young Mangyan-Hanunuo,” Karapatan said in their statement.

Maligday was 21 years old when he was killed by the 4th IBPA in a “combat operation against the New People’s Army (NPA)” on April 7, 2024. The military claimed that they have recovered a Remington caliber .45 loaded with four live ammunition, which the family denied and witnessed.

The family filed a complaint to the Ombudsman on November 28 last year against five military officers of the 4th IBPA, facing charges for violations of Philippine Act on Crimes Against International Humanitarian Law, Genocide, and Other Crimes Against Humanity. There has been no decision about the charges up to now. (DAA, RVO)