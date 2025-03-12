Military neither confirms nor denies custody of missing Lumad leader

BUTUAN – Elements of the 401st and 402nd Infantry Brigades (IB) based in Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur and in Butuan City, Agusan del Norte neither denied nor confirmed custody of missing Lumad leader Genasque Enriquez.

The fact-finding team went to the military camps on March 12, and presented anti-enforced disappearance forms. However, the 401st IB refused to sign the receiving copy of the inquiry form.

The inquiry form is a form of protocol under the Anti-Enforced or Involuntary Disappearance Act (Republic Act No. 10353). Section 8 of the law states that if a concerned party inquires about a missing person, officials from relevant agencies must immediately issue a written certification stating the person’s presence or absence, any available information on their whereabouts, and details of the inquiry and response.

“We condemn the military’s ploys and urge them to uphold transparency in accordance with Republic Act No. 10353—especially if they have nothing to hide,” the team stated.

The search and humanitarian mission, composed of Katribu, Karapatan, Tanggol Magsasaka, Agham, and the United Church of Christ in the Philippines (UCCP), is investigating the disappearance of Enriquez, who was reportedly arrested and has been missing since March 2. The mission also aims to secure legal access for another Lumad leader, Michelle Campos, to her family and legal counsel.

Enriquez has been missing for ten days as of this writing. Campos, on the other hand, has already been given access to legal counsel and family. (RVO)