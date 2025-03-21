Getting to know children’s book authors

By IYA ESPIRITU

Bulatlat.com

While writers are expected to tell stories, there are authors whose lives are worth telling.

Get to know three of them – Ana Digi, Rowena Festin and Elmer Ursolino. They started working for Parent’s Alternative, Inc. (PAI), a training and research institution for early childhood education during the late 1980s and 1990s before they became writers and book authors.

ANA DIGI: Inspired By Eya and Children of Her Age

Ana Digi was born in Naga City, Camarines Sur and worked for children after studying at the University of the Philippines. She published her first novel ‘SINTA’ in 2020 and became a recipient of the Kid’s Choice Award at the 7th National Children’s Book Awards in 2022. In 2023, her second novel ‘SA KALYE MAILAP’ targeting young adults as her audience became a recipient of the National Book Development Board Publication Grant.

Ana said, “I was inspired to write this story by my eldest daughter Eya. I wrote this for her and for readers like her who were growing more inquisitive about the world. ‘SINTA’ is a chapter book for readers who are slowly outgrowing picture books, but not quite ready to tackle the full-length novel. It has short chapters, still with illustrations but more text-heavy than the picture book. It is aimed at middle-grade readers who are looking for more adventures in the story, more twists, more risk-taking and more problem resolutions. In the ‘SINTA’ book I wove into the story of 20 local flowers- gumamela, santan, sampaguita etc. It was my hope that through the story I would be able to encourage young readers to get in touch with nature. To be interested to what they touch and feel, as opposed to what they can watch. To give importance to what they can nurture and what can nurture them right back”.

Ten years in writing her first novel ‘SINTA’ reflected the process she underwent as a mother who was taking good care of her child while discovering and developing herself as a writer for Filipino children.

“I believe parents, me included, should always encourage young readers to read Filipino books in order to not get out of touch with our own identity as Filipinos. It’s good that they are also exposed to foreign shows and books but at the end of the day they are not our stories. They are not our experiences. Surrounding them with Filipino books is what will make them differentiate between our own stories and experiences versus that of others”, she said.

ROWENA P. FESTIN: Her Origin Became Her Focus In Writing Stories for Children

Rowena ‘Wena’ P. Festin is from San Jose, Occidental Mindoro. She became a writer at Parent’s Alternative Inc.(PAI) and later became a full-time teacher at the University of the Philippines Clark. She has received the National Book Award, Palanca Award, Gawad Galian at Gantimpalang Ani.

Wena said, “I was inspired to write children’s literature during my graduate school. We had a project in writing stories and poems for children on topics that are close to our hearts. It was my first time during our class with Prof. Eugene Evasco. I wrote the story, ‘AKO SI DUMAY GAWID, HANUNUO MANGYAN’ which was published by Aklat Mirasol in 2022. It is about the Mangyans. I wanted to introduce their culture to the Filipino children”.

For her, it is important for both parents and teachers to encourage children to read Filipino books at a very early age in order to inculcate in them the value of culture and language.

“Filipino books for children must depict stories that tackles good Filipino values. Like the Aklat Mirasol, it has a series of children’s stories introducing different ethnic groups in the Philippines which explains the beliefs, culture and way of life of indigenous people. It is important for children to understand that even if the people came from different places we are all Filipinos. Also, this can help in avoiding discriminatory remarks and treatment to our fellow Filipinos”, Wena said.

ELMER DEL MORO URSOLINO: The Love for Environment and Children

Elmer is from Perez, Quezon. He became a daycare teacher in the province for three years and went to Manila to work as a writer at Parent’s Alternative, Inc. and with the Worker’s Family Development Program (FAMDEV) who worked for children of labor-organizers. At present he is a high school teacher in Thailand.

Elmer and his family lived and was raised in a place surrounded by the waters of Lamon Bay and the Pacific Ocean. He was bothered by the pollution problem in the area and kept worrying about the life of the people in the community. The water resources were affected by the massive use of plastics that were thrown in the ocean.

He said, “Pollution brought by the rampant use of plastics is now a global problem and Filipinos must learn how to use our rich resources properly considering that the Philippines is an archipelagic country. I also worry for the future of our children and the people residing near the area. The advancement in technology using cell phones and other gadgets makes pollution even worse and affecting the children’s traditional way of learning and that is through reading books. It is important for children to hold on to their books wherever they go and let what they learn prosper through their socialization”.

His experience inspired him to write his book ‘Ang Mga Tagalinis ng Dagat Manlanat during the 1990s which was revised under the new title ‘OKTO-PUNAS SA DAGAT NG ISLA MANLANAT which was published by Southern Voices Printing Press, newly-designed by Bai Perez and illustrated by Orland Espinosa this year 2025.

“I am very happy that after the red-tide issue in 1990, OKTO-PUNAS came-out with its friends for the global mission –to clean-up the sea,” Elmer said.

More Stories

The life stories of Ana, Wena and Elmer joined by other Filipino writers for children are examples of passion for their craft. They do their part in promoting the rights and welfare of Filipino children.

But there is still a long way to go to help develop the book industry. According to Pia Perez of Southern Voices and Aklat Mirasol Publishing, “it is important to campaign for the importance of reading books in a traditional way, to develop the processes in writing, publishing, funding and marketing Filipino books for children. The unity and collaborations among the independent publishers and authors may lead us to our dream –to make the book industry even more child-friendly and nationalist in character.”

Tambayang Pambata, a collective of independent publishers of children’s books and self-published authors, joined the Philippine Book Festival from March 13 to March 16 at Megatrade Hall 1-3, SM Megamall. The festival highlighted the exhibition of books, storytelling, other children’s creative workshops and the signing of books by the authors.

Publishers who joined the Philippine Book Festival 2025 from Tambayang Pambata are Aklat Alamid Publishing House, Aklat Mirasol Publishing House,Maya Nurtures, Southern Voices Printing Press, Super Maya Publishing House, Plaza Books, Marbin, Raynie Chan, Gail and Pablo at ang Papel-papel. (DAA)