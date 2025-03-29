Women brave the frontlines to find the disappeared

MANILA – A sister, a life partner, and a mother: The narratives of Filipino women leading the search for disappeared loved ones are stories of unrelenting struggle for justice. Their stories are a union of grief and courage, of what it means to be unbound.

In the first World Congress on Enforced Disappearances this year, United Nations Human Rights Deputy High Commissioner Nada Al-Nashif said that women are often left to lead the search for truth despite the systematic challenges they face.

“In more than 700 people who attended the Congress, most of whom are victims and families, I see how hard it is for them to lead the search, especially in an undemocratic government,” said Edith Burgos, mother of disappeared Jonas Burgos, in an interview with Bulatlat. “Even in societies with supposedly democratic governments like the Philippines, the impunity makes the environment for searching a lot harder.”

Edith or Mrs. B as she is fondly called, was among the attendees of the international gathering. In her search for her son Jonas and her courage to speak up, she became the spokesperson of Desaparecidos, vice chairperson of human rights group Karapatan, and secretary of the International Coalition Against Enforced Disappearances (ICAED).

“I think courage and strength are innate among women,” Edith said. “While it is also my personal view, I see in years of search that they have been patient and persevering.”

Disappeared activists. Photo by Dominic Gutoman/Bulatlat.

The cost of perseverance: Norman’s sister and courage in her blood

Central Luzon is among the hotbeds of enforced disappearance under the Marcos Jr administration. In the 15 cases of enforced disappearance, both Central Luzon and Negros accounted for four victims. Among the victims in Central Luzon were Norman Ortiz and Lee Sudario, both reportedly abducted on September 29, 2023.

Nica Ortiz, sister of Norman, received a message from her brother at around 1:00 a.m. on September 29, 2023, informing her that he was with Lee. This would be the Norman’s last communication with his family.

“He would always tell me to stay safe, he would always ask my whereabouts,” Nica said in an interview with Bulatlat. “We were raised in different households but we were close. He would always tease us.”

Searching for her brother has been tedious. She joined the search mission several times, together with Karapatan. They went to the military camps of the 7th Infantry Division, the 703rd Infantry Brigade, the 84th Infantry Battalion in October 2023, and submitted an inquiry form. But the military camps did not confirm nor deny the whereabouts of Norman and Lee.

Nica and her sister, together with Karapatan, filed a report to the Commission on Human Rights. Photo by Desaparecidos.

Nica, together with Karapatan, submitted a report to the Commission on Human Rights (CHR), asking them to help in the search and to conduct an investigation. They also attempted to go back to the 7th Infantry Division but the camp refused to accommodate them despite being accompanied by the immediate family of Norman.

The inquiry form is a protocol under the Anti-Enforced or Involuntary Disappearance Act (Republic Act No. 10353). Section 8 of the law states that if a concerned party inquires about a missing person, officials from relevant agencies must immediately issue a written certification stating the person’s presence or absence, any available information on their whereabouts, and details of the inquiry and response.

“Like most activists, my brother is brave and committed to serving the people. As a brother, he is caring towards us,” Nica said. “He organized the farmers in Gabaldon to help them with the low [farmgate] prices of crops and the construction of a nearby dam.”

However, the cost of Nica’s perseverance was met with military intimidation and harassment. Last year, military officers who claimed to be from the 84th Infantry Battalion and Special Action Force were reportedly looking for Nica in her relatives’ homes in Nueva Ecija. The visits started in May 2024, then similar incidents took place in July, August, and November of the same year.

“In our barangay, some officers from the military were asking personal details about me in the community. They were asking where do I study, what other names do I use,” Nica said.

Recalling another incident, Nica said that her aunt was visited by a military officer from 84th Infantry Battalion named Jofern Julio Chan, allegedly offering socio-economic relief. Her aunt refused.

“Sometimes, fear is there. I feel like I am the next target of the military,” Nica said, stressing that she believes the same elements who have been harassing her and her family were behind Norman and Lee’s disappearance. “However, one of the lessons I learned from him (Norman) is that fear has always been present. But we should muster the courage to fight back and not lose hope.”

‘Surface Elizabeth Magbanua’ in the portraits of the disappeared. Photo by Dominic Gutoman/Bulatlat.

Honoring the disappeared: Loi’s life partner

The spate of enforced disappearances did not start in the current administration of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Since the dictatorship of his father, there have been over 1,900 cases as documented by human rights groups.

Just before former president Rodrigo Duterte ended his term, Elizabeth “Loi” Magbanua, a labor organizer was last seen on May 3, 2022, together with her colleague Alipio “Ador” Juat, a veteran activist and martial law survivor. Both of them are still missing.

Loi has a partner named Ruth Manglalan, fondly known as Rutsi. They are a lesbian couple who met at the frontline of the labor struggle two decades ago. Loi was a full-time labor organizer in Kilusan ng Manggagawang Kababaihan (KMK), while Rutsi was with Gabriela back then.

Rutsi wrote in a column that Loi was one of the pioneers in establishing Gabriela chapters in Taguig and Muntinlupa, a significant moment in 2004 when they decided to become life partners. If not for the lack of legislation recognizing same-sex unions, they would have been legally married as their families, friends, and colleagues already saw them as a couple.

“At first, it was very difficult for me to hear about her disappearance,” Rutsi said in an interview with Bulatlat. “What makes it a little bit easier for me is to continue her dedication in organizing workers.”

Prior to the disappearance, Rutsi was affiliated with Gabriela. In 2024, she joined Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU). Loi’s affiliation since 2015.

“There are times when I talk with my friends who also lost their loved ones, who are also victims of enforced disappearance. We commonly agree on one thing: what we miss the most is not the big things, but the mundane things we shared together,” Rutsi said.

“For example, in household duties, Loi had been assigned to fold our clothes. Since she is gone, I find it difficult to go to places we frequently went to, and cook her favorite dishes,” Rutsi continued. Loi’s favorite food was kinalamansiang isda.

Rutsi Manglalan holding her framed memories with Loi. Photo by Dominic Gutoman/Bulatlat.

With unwavering resolve, Rutsi joined search missions to find Loi: hospitals, military camps, morgues, and even an intelligence agency. She sought help from Gabriela, KMU, and Karapatan, launching a public information campaign to surface Loi and Ador. They also filed a report to the CHR to help them in their case.

The Court of Appeals (CA) issued a writ of amparo, holding the military accountable for Loi and Ador’s disappearance in September 2022. It was a significant legal victory, acknowledging Rutsi as her spouse despite the absence of same-sex union. The military appealed the CA’s ruling at the level of the Supreme Court (SC), but the latter upheld the decision.

“Respondents did not observe the required extraordinary diligence…Evidently, respondents failed to show the concrete steps they ostensibly took to locate Loi and Ador if only to refute respondent’s probable culpability which inaction borders on a dereliction of positive duty,” the CA ruling stated.

The ruling also noted that the respondents (government agencies and the military) submitted “passive and worthless certificates which are inadequate and non-compliant with the requirement for a detailed return.” Since the respondents are duty-bearers, the court argued that they must be held to a higher level of accountability because of their inaction, bordering on indifference.

At first, Rutsi had mixed feelings about the court victory granting the writ of amparo and temporary protection order. “But where is Loi?”, she asked. For Rutsi, the chances of seeing Loi again depleted the moment she filed a case. She was emotional when they filed for a writ: “I have sealed our faith.”

“More than the decision of the court, the victory in this case is choosing to fight amid this political repression,” Rutsi said. “I know that Loi would not want me to bargain and plead with the military.”

On August 22, 2023, the Supreme Court directed the respondents— Lieutenant General Bartolome Vicente Bacarro, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines; [Ret.] General Jose Faustino Jr., Officer-in-Charge of the Department of National Defense; [Ret.] General Ricardo F. de Leon, Director General of the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency; Lieutenant General Romeo Brawner Jr., Commanding General of the Philippine Army; Major General Roy M. Galido, Acting Chief of Staff of the Philippine Army; Major General Romulo Manuel, Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence of the Armed Forces of the Philippines; and Brigadier General Nolasco A. Mempin, Deputy Chief of Staff for Civil Military Operations—to submit a verified return of the writ of amparo. They were also prohibited from going within a radius of one kilometer of the petitioners: Rutsi, Loi’s niece Alyssa Marie C. Magbanua, and Ador’s daughter Maureen T. Juat.

Read: High courts grants plea of missing labor organizers’ kin

“It takes a lot of strength for women to deal with something as devastating as the disappearance of a loved one. To be able to confront it,” Rutsi said. “They humanize the victims, in a way that does not undermine their political cause.”

Edith Burgos speaking in a gathering of families of disappeared activists. Photo by Dominic Gutoman/Bulatlat.

Confronting the devastation: A mother and her decades of search

Almost two decades of her search for Jonas, Edith has unraveled a pattern. “Our local law does not work. There are reliefs, there is a criminal law, even the right to life and freedoms stated in our constitution. While there are mechanisms and instruments, the implementation fails,” Edith said.

Read: Timeline | The Search for Jonas Burgos

The Anti-Enforced or Involuntary Disappearance Act, the first law of its kind in Asia since 2012, criminalizes the practice of enforced disappearance but there has been no conviction up to this day.

“Despite this, we keep on pushing back. We do not give up,” Edith said. “We document and report cases, we bring the attention to the international community so that pressure will come from them.”

Working with the families in the frontlines of search made Edith realize that no words would ever suffice to console them from a great magnitude of grief. “They won’t remember my words either. So I try to be there with them, let them feel my presence, urge them to cry, and join them in their fight.”

Jonas or “Jay” to his family and friends, turns 55 on March 29. He was 37 years old when he was abducted on April 28, 2007. He was last seen at Ever Gotesco Mall on Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon City. The family never wavered in their search, and just last year, a documentary about him and carefully produced by his family and friends, “Alipato at Muog” made it to the public.

Read: The search for Jonas lands in Cinemalaya film fest

Enduring years of tedious search, Edith never — for once — forgot the last songs Jonas sang for her: Sa Dulo ng Walang Hanggan, and Malayo Man, Malapit Din. His last gift was a kalaw, now an endangered species. Most of all, Edith remembers Jonas’s affinity to classical music, his way of life, and his values and legacy.

“Let us take pride in the lives of those who were taken because the very reason they were taken is that their lives had meaning. They loved, they dedicated their lives, and they made sacrifices,” Edith said. “As a mother, I give nothing less for the work he has done. Now, I live his life. His daughter, Mayumi, is now 19 years old and has been raised well.” (AMU, DAA, RVO)