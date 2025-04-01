In Bicol, sectoral leaders support Makabayan bets

“Our fellow Bicolanos deserve genuine change in the country. Our Makabayan candidates echo their aspirations.”

NAGA CITY – Different sectors in the Bicol region believe that Makabayan candidates represent their interest, and must be given the chance this midterm elections.

Peasant leader Regina Barbacena,59 , lamented that since she started participating in the Philippine elections in the 1980s, there has been no genuine change and the crisis is getting worse among the common people. She said that their peasant community is militarized, and lacks government support especially during calamities.

“Our fellow Bicolanos deserve genuine change in the country. Our Makabayan candidates echo their aspirations,” Barbacena, who hailed from Sorsogon and spokesperson of Kilusang Magbubukid ng Bikol (KMB), said.

Barbacena participated in the recent Makabayan Coalition’s senatorial campaign, March 20-24, and Gabriela Women’s Partylist campaign, March 27-29, in the Bicol region to promote their #Halalan2025 platform, which focuses on addressing Bicolanos’ demands for land, fair wages, employment opportunities, education, and the protection of their rights.

Makabayan’s platform resonates with Barbacena and other sectors in the region.

“There are no genuine programs for the poor, especially those of us who are still landless,” Barbacena said. “It is very important for the women in our community to act in the development and stand against laws and programs passed by the government that exploit women farmers.”

Barbacena emphasized the need to change the political system. “Platforms of the candidates should provide long-term solutions to the real suffering of the Filipino people,” she said.

Makabayan candidates shared their platform and visions for Bicol, with the continuing commitment to end political dynasties and deeply-rooted corruption in the country.

“Makabayan Bicol with the senatorial candidates firmly stood against the widespread red-tagging, election-related violence, vote-buying, and even possible fraud in the region,” the group said.

Addressing transportation issues

The Makabayan bets held several consultations with community-based organizations.

Makabayan Senatorial candidates Mody Floranda and Jerome Adonis spearheaded discussions with the Jeepney Operators and Drivers Associations (JODAs) and Tricycle Operators and Drivers Associations (TODAs) in Sorsogon City on March 23 against the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) modernization program.

During the consultation, the municipality of Sorsogon repeatedly announced on its sound system, “Don’t be afraid, you will not be phased out.”

“If the government, whether national or LGU, is serious about this promise, they should issue a concrete resolution,” Floranda said. “Our priority is to ensure the livelihood and income of drivers and operators. We will fight, inside and outside the senate.”

Makabayan President and Senatorial Candidate Liza Maza also highlighted how soaring oil prices have significantly contributed to the rising cost of goods in Sorsogon, reiterating Makabayan’s call to junk the Oil Deregulation Law.

“We need to regulate the downstream oil industry, unbundle oil prices, and establish centralized procurement of oil to ensure affordable goods and basic services for all,” Maza stated.

Condor Piston Bicol Deputy Secretary-General Ramon Rescovilla emphasized the need for a pro-driver and operator in the Senate.

“The problem in the transport sector here in Bicol is huge. Many jeepney drivers joined the consolidation because of the government’s PUV modernization program. However, they deeply expressed their desire to leave the consolidation because their livelihood is getting worse now,” said Rescovilla.

“We need a law for small drivers and operators. The one who can do that is someone who truly cares about us, the one who is now running for the Senate position,” Rescovilla added.

“Let’s campaign together and elect in the upcoming elections the patriotic candidates who truly represent the masses and be our voice in the Congress and even in the Senate,” said Bicolana Gabriela Chair Jen Nagrampa. (RVO)