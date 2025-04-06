Misamis Oriental governor criticized for alleged hate speech vs Muslims, sexist remarks during campaign rally

“These statements not only affect the general public’s perception but also put law-abiding citizens and specifically Muslim studentry at risk of prejudice and exclusion simply because of their faith and place of residence.”

CAGAYAN DE ORO — Muslims are not terrorists.

This is what a group of Muslim students pointed out as they expressed concern over Misamis Oriental Governor and reelectionist Peter Unabia’s remarks during a campaign sortie in Balingoan town allegedly associating Muslims with harmful stereotypes.

Unabia’s slate rally seen over Facebook Live showed that the local chief executive presented photos of ambushes and destructive attacks that took place in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) areas, asking attendees if they wanted such crimes to happen in the province.

The governor even flashed old news stories of big time anti-illegal drug operations in the Bangsamoro region. He also said there was a harassment incident in Gingoog City in the same province last election that was allegedly perpetrated by Meranaws.

In reaction, the Siraj – Muslim Religious Organization of Xavier University – Ateneo de Cagayan denounced any rhetoric that spreads fear and promotes division in the society, urging public officials to be cognizant of the impact of their statements.

Moreover, the group was disheartened by Unabia’s added remarks mentioning certain subdivisions and other areas in Cagayan de Oro and Misamis Oriental without residing “Christians”. It said most of the group’s officers and members currently reside in those places.

“These statements not only affect the general public’s perception but also put law-abiding citizens and specifically Muslim studentry at risk of prejudice and exclusion simply because of their faith and place of residence,” the university-based group said.

Boycott

The local chief executive released an apology statement, saying it was not his intention to put the Meranaw community in a bad light. However, despite this, many netizens who belong to the Muslim community remain furious after the governor justifying that the issue has been “capitalized” by his political opponents.

As a result, several of them have called for “boycotting” Unabia’s businesses. In fact, this is one of the demands of the One Bangsamoro Movement, a group composed of multi-sectoral leaders and activists advocating for peace, in its open letter to Unabia.

In addition, the group said Muslim-majority local government units should also declare Unabia persona non grata because his apology was insufficient to heal the damage caused by his words.

According to Ameerah Ruqayyah Ejem, an Islamic educator who has joined international conferences to combat extremism and discrimination, some countries thrive “not because they marginalize people but because they understand the truth: crime is committed by individuals, not the entire communities or religions.”

She stressed that the incidents cited by the governor have left scars in their community. Yet, they were used in a campaign rally, choosing to amplify such devastating occurrences notwithstanding the efforts of both Muslims and non-Muslims to build bridges.

“Governor, those aren’t just passing remarks. That is a direct and dangerous insinuation. That is hate speech,” Ejem wrote in a Facebook post, stressing that Unabia can do campaigning whenever he wants, but she urged him to do it with integrity and respect.

Sexist remarks

Aside from alleged hate speech against Muslims, the Misamis Oriental governor also faced backlash for alleged sexist remarks during a proclamation rally.

Gabriela, an alliance of Filipino women, slammed Unabia after he said that only “beautiful women”—excluding men and ugly women—can benefit from the provincial government’s special scholarship program, especifically for nursing. He said the condition of a sick male patient “will only get worse if he sees an ugly nurse.”

He even shared a story that an elderly man in an ambulance asked himself if he was in heaven after seeing the “flawless legs” of a nurse.

“Unabia’s statements undermine the dignity and professionalism of healthcare workers, particularly women nurses, and reduce their worth to their physical appearances,” said Gabriela Secretary General Clarice Palce in a statement.

Palce acknowledged the sacrifices of Filipino nurses. Yet, they were easily insulted by a person seeking another term in government office. The group demanded the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to issue stricter guidelines and sanctions relating to misogyny.

In an Inquirer.net report, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the poll body will issue a show cause order against Unabia.